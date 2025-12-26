Bryce Underwood All but Confirms His Michigan Future With Cryptic Christmas Message

The uncertainty in Ann Arbor is weighing heavily on star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Michigan is scrambling to find a strong replacement for Sherrone Moore, knowing that the decision could determine whether the 19-year-old remains with the program. Still, Underwood’s recent Instagram post may have given Michigan fans a much-needed sense of relief.

On Christmas, the 19-year-old shared an Instagram story of himself taking a snap in his Michigan jersey, keeping the caption simple and subtle: “Merry Christmas.”

It’s safe to say that if Bryce Underwood wanted to enter the transfer portal, he’d probably have done it by now. With the portal opening next week, the 19-year-old has shown no real signs of jumping ship. And his recent Instagram post has helped calm things down a bit. The concern started the moment Michigan fired Sherrone Moore.

After what Michigan did to land Bryce Underwood, it would have been a shame if the quarterback realized his full potential at some other program. Tom Brady even joined Zoom and FaceTime calls to mentor Underwood and act as a sounding board. Then there was the NIL deal. Michigan’s collective reportedly put together a massive package worth between $10 million and $12 million over four years, a major reason Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU.

While his freshman season wasn’t perfect, Underwood largely lived up to the hype. In 2025, he threw for 2,229 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions across 12 starts. His 61.1% completion rate and 73.5 QBR landed him around the middle nationally, but he also flashed serious dual-threat ability with 323 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

For a true freshman adjusting to college football, it was a solid debut. Underwood has also been clear about his expectations. His goal was a national championship. Michigan finished the regular season 9–3, which, by his own standards, fell short.

Losing a mindset like that would be a nightmare for the Wolverines. For now, Underwood and his camp are reportedly waiting to see who Michigan hires as its next permanent head coach before making any decisions. Even interim head coach Biff Poggi is holding out hope.

“Bryce? Well, I certainly hope so. I would hope so, yeah,” Poggi said. “I mean, if you want to ask that question, you should probably ask him or his dad or mom.”

Poggi’s calm outlook appears to stem from the team’s current focus on preparing for the bowl game against Texas. Everything else, including Underwood’s future, appears to be on pause for now.

“I mean, we’re focused on Texas right now. He’s focused on Texas. Have you seen any film on Texas? No? Have you seen any? They’ve got a bunch of monsters on their football team, right? So, that’s what we’re focused on,” said Poggi. “That’s what Bryce is focused on. We’re not focused on who’s going to go where next year.”

Who enters the transfer portal?

Things are still a bit up in the air when it comes to whether Bryce Underwood will enter the transfer portal or stay put. That said, while his decision remains uncertain, four other Michigan players have already made it clear they’re heading for the portal.

First up is quarterback Jadyn Davis. The former four-star recruit appeared in three games during the 2025 season after redshirting in 2024. As a true freshman in 2024, Davis played in just one game, thereby preserving a year of eligibility. Now, he’s looking for a fresh start elsewhere. Next is offensive tackle Connor Jones. The senior mostly contributed on special teams and will retain one year of eligibility.

He played in 10 games this season, logging 23 total offensive snaps, eight at right guard against Central Michigan and 15 at right tackle against Maryland. Wide receiver Fredrick Moore is also on his way out. As a junior in 2025, Moore appeared in only four games before deciding to jump ship. He caught 11 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in the 2024 season and was able to redshirt in 2025. That, in turn, gave him two years of eligibility moving forward.

Rounding out the list is long snapper Evan Boutorwick. He didn’t see any official game action during the 2025 season, which likely played a role in his decision to enter the portal. With their intentions now public, none of these players will be available for Michigan’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas.