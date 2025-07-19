Bryce Underwood Already Mentoring Michigan’s Next Big In-State QB Prospect from 2028 Class

“Michigan has become an attractive place to visit to evaluate quarterbacks,” said QB University founder Donovan Dooley. Because Detroit’s turning into a QB factory, and the state is building a passing legacy. From Dante Moore to CJ Carr to Bryce Underwood—elite arms are rising just miles from Ann Arbor. For four straight cycles, Michigan has delivered a Rivals300 QB. Each was the top player in the state. Each drew national offers. So, while Texas and California dominate the QB pipeline, the Detroit metro is making its case and fast.

Well, Donovan Dooley has been at the heart of Michigan’s QB rise. He’s trained Bryce Underwood since he was just eight YO and helped prove the myth wrong that other states had more QB-ready athletes. Michigan went all-in to land Underwood, reportedly sealing the deal with a $10.5 M NIL package last November. A massive investment and it’s already paying off. Underwood isn’t just the future of Michigan football, he’s already mentoring the next big in-state QB from the 2028 class. So, the pipeline is real, and it’s only getting stronger.

On July 18, Michigan recruiter Ethan McDowell spotlighted the next hometown star—Donald Tabron II. The Cass Tech standout is already turning heads and is a near-lock to earn 4 or 5 stars when Rivals drops its 2028 rankings. Still just a rising sophomore, Tabron has already led his team to a state title and boasts an elite offer sheet. Now, he trains with the best—Bryce Underwood, Dante Moore, and more. Why not? Tabron isn’t just talented, he’s been molded by greatness. And he knows exactly what it takes to be elite.

“He’s cerebral, he has great arm talent, he stays even-keeled, he can manage the huddle,” Cass Tech HC Marvin Rushing told On3. “That’s the difference. When your kids believe in your quarterback, you’ve got a chance to be good, and we’ve got a pretty special quarterback.” Following that, Donald Tabron II is already drawing serious attention from Michigan, and it’s easy to see why. A natural leader and straight-A student, Tabron has been training with Donovan Dooley since he was eight—just like Bryce Underwood. “Don is going to be very special,” said Dooley. He even claims Tabron’s already as tall as Underwood. So, the future is bright, and it’s wearing maize and blue.

Interestingly, Dooley sees it, Tabron II isn’t just talented, he’s advanced. From reading coverages to throwing receivers open, the young QB already plays with polish. But what really stands out? His leadership. He lifts his teammates and commands the huddle with maturity beyond his years. Looks like Tabron is walking the path blazed by Bryce Underwood and Dante Moore. But he’s not just copying, he’s crafting his own legacy.

“Those are guys I really look up to,” Tabron told On3. “I’ve trained with Dante and Bryce, and I’m just trying to get small bits from their game to mold into myself, because, if I’m going to go work with them, I want to know how they got to the level that they’re at.” So, the next great one is on the rise, and he’s learning from the best. But the rise of Moore, Underwood, and now Tabron is reshaping Detroit football. Their influence goes beyond the game, sparking hope and spotlighting the city. Now, while Michigan’s future looks bright, take a glimpse at the present—already in strong hands with Bryce Underwood leading the charge.

Current QB situation centers around Bryce Underwood

Michigan’s QB scene is carving out its own identity. Underwood, Moore , and Carr are each unique, but a shared DNA runs through them. Tough, smart and battle-tested. “We’ve built a track record of developing gritty, cerebral, and savvy quarterbacks,” Donovan Dooley told On3. “We are not afforded the opportunity to do spring ball. Therefore, we do more with less.” So, that chip-on-the-shoulder mentality is quickly becoming Michigan’s QB calling card.

Right now, Bryce Underwood has a real shot to win Michigan’s starting job this fall. Why not? Bryce Underwood arrives at Michigan with serious credentials. At Belleville High, he lit up defenses for 11,488 passing yards and 152 TDs, plus 27 rushing scores. On top of that, in the 2025 spring game, he turned heads with a bomb—an 88-yard TD strike. So, Underwood’s not just next in line; he’s built for the spotlight right now.

Meanwhile, Dante Moore is set to lead at Oregon, and CJ Carr will battle for snaps at Notre Dame. So, it’s shaping up to be a breakout year for Michigan’s former youth football stars—now leading major programs. “All those guys kind of said, ‘Oh alright, this is what it takes to be that guy,'” said Curtis Blackwell. So, the spotlight is on, and these QBs are ready to own it.