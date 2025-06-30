Bryce Underwood and Brady Smigiel React as Michigan Lands 5-Star Commitment for 2026 Class

When it comes to rivalry, nothing’s quite as heated as The Game between Michigan and Ohio State, even in recruitment. But this time, Sherrone Moore got the lion’s share much to the pleasure and satisfaction of Bryce Underwood and co. Because just as it looked like the Buckeyes had the momentum coming off of his official visit to Columbus, Victors Weekend in Ann Arbor sealed the deal in the favor of that team up north.

5-star edge Carter Meadows, the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2026, committed to Michigan, per Hayes Fawcett’s breaking report on Instagram on June 29. “The 6’6 235 EDGE from Washington, DC chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.” As for the Gonzaga product, this is a well-thought move. “I thank God for guiding me through it all. I’M HOME. Go Blue!!〽️〽️” he said. And it’s the Wolverines QBs who are pumped with this news.

Sherrone Moore’s crown jewel of the 2025 class dropped a cryptic comment on the post with three “⌚⌚⌚.” While possible meanings are plentiful, it could mean Bryce Underwood is putting this commitment on watch for when he would pressure opponent QBs for Michigan. The Wolverines’ 2026 4-star QB Brady Smigiel chimed in with “〽️〽️〽️〽️” to welcome Washington’s top talent to Ann Arbor.

Carter Meadows is a dream for Michigan but a nightmare for QBs. And the hype is real for good reason. He’s a freak athlete with 247Sports describing him a “spider-like pass rusher with exceptional physical specs.” His rare agility, massive frame, and arc-running abilities make him the guy to watch out for. But he’s still raw. Last season, he played in only six games but still recorded 33 tackles, five TFLs, and two sacks. No wonder scouts believe that with coaching, he’s got early NFL talent written all over him. Also, this acquisition just gave Michigan a huge boost in the recruitment front.

Sherrone Moore is keeping up the Bryce Underwood momentum

Sherrone Moore isn’t just keeping up the Jim Harbaugh momentum. He’s building on it by firstly signing a top-10 class in 2025 led by Bryce Underwood. And now, he’s assembling a monster 2026 haul. Carter Meadows marks Michigan’s 18th commitment of June, pushing their class up to No. 9 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings. That’s despite trailing schools like Penn State in quantity.

The Wolverines’ quality, now with an average rating of 91.13, has turned heads. And it’s not just regional domination either. Michigan snagged four-star WR Zion Robinson from Texas, beat Bama and Georgia for OL Malakai Lee out of Hawaii, and flipped DL Titan Davis from St. Louis away from USC and the SEC’s heavy hitters. They also flipped LB Markel Dabney from SMU.

To simply put it, Michigan is on fire. And with guys like Bryce Underwood and Brady Smigiel already bought in, it’s clear. Carter Meadows is stepping into a movement.