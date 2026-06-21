Bryce Underwood Confirms Training Under Coach Behind Multiple OSU QBs, Including C.J. Stroud

Despite joining Michigan as the No. 1 overall recruit in his high school class, QB Bryce Underwood’s 2025 freshman performance didn’t match that hype. While he recorded nine interceptions with a struggling offense, the Wolverines finished 9-4.

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It was clear that a lot of work was needed if Underwood wanted to get to the levels that were expected from him. And the young player obliged and has been working with Jordan Palmer, a QB coach, who has trained with OSU QBs, including the likes of CJ Stroud and Justin Fields. In what has been an offseason where Underwood has put a lot of work, he was seen training with Palmer in California with former LSU QB Joe Burrow in May.

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Palmer’s QB client list is quite extensive, with big names like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen also included.

The Michigan QB described Palmer as one of the “best trainers around the country.” While he has been developing his game under Palmer’s instruction, Underwood is also learning another crucial element about football that will help elevate him to the next level.

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“How to simplify the game for myself, how easy I can make the game. [Focusing on] the consistency in everything I have going on, so that was really my main focus this offseason,” said Underwood.

Underwood was hosting a youth football camp at Saline High School when he was asked about his expectations in 2026, in his second season with Michigan, he confidently said to reporters, “Better than Year 1. That’s really all I can say.” The efforts to fulfill this commitment is there to see for everyone.

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In 2025, Bryce Underwood showed his brilliance by throwing for 251 yards against New Mexico, and then he was outstanding in the game vs. Central Michigan. But his performance against OSU and Texas, with a combined four interceptions, clearly showed he had a lot to work on. One of the reasons why he had a dip in form was the absence of a QB coach.

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However, in 2026, Michigan’s new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, brought in QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. to maximize Underwood’s growth. The head coach even hired OC Jason Beck to build an elite offense that is able to give enough protection to the 18-year-olds to score.

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“That’s my guy. We talk every single day about how we can be better as a player and coach and how we’re going to produce on the field,” said Underwood, referring to the Michigan QB coach. Yet, there are doubters who raise questions about Underwood’s potential.

“Mark my words, don’t be surprised if the backups are playing early. I don’t think Bryce Underwood can throw or play quarterback,” said CFBL HoFer Eric Weddle during an appearance on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast. He got a chance to see Underwood first-hand during his son’s visit to the campus this spring, and after that, Weddle criticized the Michigan QB1’s play.

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After hearing those comments, Underwood clapped back once on social media, but the answer would be louder on the field. While Weddle has doubt, Whittingham and the QB’s teammate have trust in him for the 2026 season.

Michigan’s head coach believes in Bryce Underwood

As a true freshman, Bryce Underwood threw for 2,428 yards. But that wasn’t enough to lead Michigan to a national stage. He came in with a lot of promise and a heavy price tag on his NIL deal, but is yet to showcase what he can do on the field.

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“I want to prove to myself that I am what I think. I feel like I’m the best player to ever come out of Michigan… because I worked for it,” said Underwood, as reported by Detroit Free Press.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham praised the QB’s dedication during his appearance on The Blueprint podcast, saying, “One thing about Bryce, he’s got a great work ethic, and there’s no worry about him putting in the time; he’s going to put in all the time he needs. And he’s completely dedicated to his craft.”

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Despite that, Bryce Underwood’s performance in Michigan’s 2026 spring games wasn’t outstanding, with 3 of 9 for 22 yards. But his teammate has trust in his improvement this offseason.

“As a team, I’m just looking forward to seeing how [sophomore quarterback] Bryce [Underwood] has changed,” said safety Rod Moore during his June 3 interview with Jon Jansen.

Underwood has all the physical tools to succeed, but last season, it was clear that his game needed a lot of development. Having worked with a trainer who has had experience with NFL QBs, Underwood showed that he wants to improve and make it happen quickly. With all eyes once again on him, it will be interesting to see how he performs in his second season with the Wolverines.