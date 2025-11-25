Bryce Underwood Draws Comparison to $330M NFL Star in Draft Expert’s Surprise Verdict

If there’s one star who hasn’t killed fans’ expectations just yet, it’s Bryce Underwood. The rookie QB has made a brilliant start as a true freshman and has given Michigan something to believe in for the future.

But Underwood has not been without flaws this year. It’s only his first season, and those freshman jitters have shown, amplified by all the hype that surrounds him. Not to mention the documentary film crew that follows him around. But on the field, Underwood has been mostly solid, showing growth and the potential that led the likes of Tom Brady and Larry Ellison to get involved in his recruitment.

“When he’s confident in where he’s going with the football, he can absolutely just drill it in there, man,” Todd McShay said in a November 25 episode of his show. “And it looks beautiful. It looks like Josh Allen s—. It really does. Like, not many guys can just snap a wrist.”

This is not the first time the Bills star has been compared to the 18-year-old. Underwood’s size is also nearing that of Allen’s; he’s just an inch shorter (6’4″) and ten pounds lighter (230 lbs). In fact, Underwood’s physique is a big plus point for him – it’s something that makes him “explosive,” as the 18-year-old himself said.. Plus, he’s got a rocket of an arm, just like Josh Allen.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Michigan at Michigan State Oct 25, 2025 East Lansing, Michigan, USA Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood 19 reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium. East Lansing Spartan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrendanxMullinx 20251025_rtc_xd0_0035

Josh Allen’s first full season as a starter for Wyoming was similar to Underwood’s. The former hauled in more than 3,000 passing yards, but his passer rating stood at 56%. Underwood actually has a higher completion rate, at 62%.

The receiving corps around the Michigan QB has taken a backseat, causing him to lodge a lot of drops. But Underwood has fared better when the distance of throws is short. The WR room is also picking up now, which has also helped Michigan’s overall performance.

Underwood formally announced his entry with his impressive showcase against Central Michigan (235 yards, 16-of-25, 1 TD). Conference play added some pressure, but he once again showed his might against Washington (230 yards, 21-of-27, 2 TDs). His QBR is at 74.6, standing 25th in the country—not bad for a rookie.

In the Big 10, he ranks 7th in QBR. With time and development, he’s bound to emerge as a solid QB in the future. Mel Kiper Jr. even declared him as a future No. 1 pick.

“I said it about Matthew Stafford,” the analyst said in September. “If Underwood’s not the No. 1 pick in the draft somewhere down the road, something is wrong. This kid looks like he could be the real deal—Bryce Underwood at Michigan.”

The future is still some time away, but college football fans want to get a taste of that magic right away. But unfortunately, Underwood got pushed in a recent ranking when compared to other freshmen.

Bryce Underwood falls out of the top 5 freshmen for the 2025 season

Ahead of the season, everyone had their eyes on Michigan. Bryce Underwood, still 17 at that time, was expected to be the star of the show. Plus, he also had to justify that $12 million price tag behind him. It’s been an up-and-down season for the QB, who’s shown flashes of his true potential. Unfortunately, Underwood could only secure the 7th position in Billy Tucker’s latest freshman rankings for ESPN.

“While he wasn’t quite as sharp in the Wolverines’ wins against Michigan State and Purdue, Underwood’s arm strength and athleticism are undeniable, and each week he seems to get more comfortable as a passer,” Tucker wrote.

“Despite some growing pains, Underwood’s upside has remained evident as Michigan opened up the playbook, making him a long-term centerpiece for a team with championship expectations.”

Michigan’s early troubles, which also caused Underwood to struggle, are a reason why he got buried so far down. But he’s now making his case for some better standings. With time, Underwood will be able to give full returns on Michigan’s investment in him.

After all, he had Brady and Oracle founder Larry Ellison rooting for him. Underwood was brought to Ann Arbor to give Michigan a star. And the process is already underway.