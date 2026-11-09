Bryce Underwood Drops Cryptic Message After Michigan Fires OC Jason Beck

Michigan’s offense hit rock bottom in an embarrassing 15-6 rivalry loss to Michigan State, and Kyle Whittingham wasted no time swinging the axe. Less than 24 hours later, he fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck. But just hours after the shocking dismissal, benched quarterback Bryce Underwood stirred fresh speculation with a Bible verse on Instagram that immediately raised eyebrows.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Underwood posted a professional, clean-cut photo of himself sitting at a press conference microphone, wearing a black suit jacket over a matching shirt, along with the verse: “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4 NIV).

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming just three hours after Beck’s firing, the timing fueled speculation among fans, although Underwood never indicated the message was directed at his former coach.

Interestingly, Underwood had previously supported Tommy Carr, the freshman who replaced him as Michigan’s starting quarterback. Following the Wolverines’ 28-21 victory over Rutgers on October 31, he wrote, “So proud of you,” on his Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Beck’s dismissal comes with a staggering financial price tag.

Beck followed Whittingham from Utah to Michigan under a massive three-year contract that made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football for the 2026 season. The university could now owe him approximately $6.35 million in remaining salary, plus another $3.1 million in retention bonuses. The potential payout is believed to be the largest buyout ever for a college assistant coach, although the final amount remains subject to contract provisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittingham made his frustration clear in a November 8 statement. “The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” he said. “We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful.”

And the numbers explain why. Michigan managed a miserable 192 yards against Michigan State and didn’t score until the final two minutes. The Wolverines’ offense ranks 132nd out of 138 FBS teams nationally, averaging just 15.5 points per game when excluding their early-season blowout win against UTEP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underwood’s sophomore season has been equally disappointing. Once touted as a franchise-changing dual-threat quarterback, he struggled behind a shaky offensive line, throwing for 924 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions before losing his starting job to Carr.

Interestingly, Beck personally delivered the news of Underwood’s benching during Michigan’s October 17 matchup against Penn State. Trailing 3-0 at halftime after managing just 80 yards and throwing two interceptions, the coaching staff recommended a quarterback change, which Whittingham approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bryce handled it like a professional,” Whittingham said during the Inside Michigan Football radio show. “And he could not have been better in the second half as far as supporting Tommy and being engaged.”

Beck acknowledged the difficulty of that decision. “It definitely can be a difficult conversation, but going into it, just felt it was the right time, a move that needed to be made,” he explained. Carr helped Michigan secure a 21-18 comeback victory, with the offense scoring three second-half touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Carr’s 266-yard passing performance against Rutgers, Whittingham named him the starter for the “foreseeable future,” sparking backlash from fans. “Man I’m sorry Bryce, coaching staff failed you,” one fan reacted.

But the quarterback controversy resurfaced during Michigan’s loss to Michigan State. Whittingham admitted the coaching staff considered bringing Underwood back late in the third quarter before ultimately sticking with Carr. The offense continued to struggle, and Beck was fired the following day.

Offensive line coach Jim Harding has since taken over as interim offensive coordinator and play-caller.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Michigan sitting at a disappointing 5-4, Underwood’s future in Ann Arbor is now drawing questions. Some fans are already speculating about a potential transfer, although his Instagram post offers no confirmation of those fears.

For now, Michigan faces a much bigger problem: a broken offense, a fired coordinator, and an unsettled quarterback situation threatening to derail the remainder of its season.