Bryce Underwood Drops Cryptic Response on Question About His Michigan Future

Bryce Underwood hasn’t announced a transfer or said he wants out of Michigan. But speculation about his future is heating up, and his latest Instagram activity has only added fuel to the fire. With Michigan’s quarterback situation in turmoil, every move Underwood makes is drawing scrutiny.

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The former No. 1 overall recruit shared a series of photos, most showing him in Michigan gear. Nothing particularly unusual there. It was the caption, taken from Psalm 23:4, that caught people’s attention.

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“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

It was a message about faith and getting through difficult times. Then came an interesting exchange in the comments. One fan tagged Bryce Underwood with an apology directed at the Michigan coaching staff.

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“On behalf of this coaching staff… we are sorry. Please don’t give up on UM and your loyal fans.”

Bryce Underwood responded with seventeen laughing emojis. Perhaps he found the idea of a fan apologizing for the coaching staff amusing. Still, with Michigan’s QB situation in such a messy state, even a small social media interaction is attracting attention. And there is a reason people are watching closely.

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Michigan expected big things from Bryce Underwood when he arrived as the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class. That hasn’t happened yet. His season took a turn against Penn State on October 17. He had two interceptions in a scoreless first half before Kyle Whittingham benched him.

Freshman Tommy Carr stepped in, helping Michigan turn a 3-0 deficit into a 21-18 win. Bryce Underwood’s numbers this season told the story: 58.1% completions, 924 yards, five touchdowns, and six picks.

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Carr then made the most of his opportunity against Rutgers. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 266 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. That performance strengthened his case, and Kyle Whittingham subsequently named the freshman his starter for the foreseeable future. But the situation has hardly settled down.

Carr went 1-2 as a starter, and the Michigan State game only made things worse. He threw for 138 yards, tossed two interceptions, and couldn’t get the offense moving.

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Michigan finished with 192 yards, just 54 on the ground, and four turnovers. Its only touchdown came with 1:35 left. The Wolverines had now gone three straight home games without scoring in the first half, something they hadn’t done in a season since 1979.

Kyle Whittingham has already made one major move. OC Jason Beck was fired, with Jim Harding taking over play-calling responsibilities. The head coach acknowledged that the offense had fallen well short of expectations.

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“The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” he said.

Kyle Whittingham also admitted that the staff had not done enough to adjust to the personnel available. He has since reopened the QB competition, reversing his earlier commitment to Carr. There was even a discussion about bringing Bryce Underwood back during the Michigan State game, but that didn’t happen.

“But going forward, we’ll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win, as it always comes down to that,” Whittingham said.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel has reported that Carr is expected to start against Oregon, with Bryce Underwood also likely to see action. That leaves Michigan with two QBs competing for a job while the season slips away.

Transfer speculation is not coming out of nowhere. Former players and analysts, including Mark Ingram II, have raised the possibility that Bryce Underwood could explore other opportunities after the season.

Michigan still has Oregon on November 14, UCLA on November 21, and Ohio State on November 28. Three games remain, with very little room for another offensive disaster. The next few weeks could determine whether Bryce Underwood sees a future in Ann Arbor or starts looking elsewhere.