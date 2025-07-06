Bryce Underwood Faces Fan Pushback as Lawrence, Fields, Stroud Comparison Raises Eyebrows

Bryce Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor with sky-high expectations as the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2025. Just two months into his Michigan Wolverines career, the 6’4″, 210-pound freshman quarterback has impressed during rigorous winter workouts. In one-on-one agility drills against seasoned veterans like defensive end TJ Guy, Underwood not only held his own but even bested one defender and nearly took down another. While the five-star freshman’s early success is turning heads, drawing comparisons to quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and C.J. Stroud has left some fans uneasy. Looks like not everyone’s thrilled with his excellence.

Look at the hype around Bryce Underwood is massive, and his skills back it up perfectly. Remember his spring run series of accuracy drills? Where others went 3-for-5, Underwood would often hit all five. And that’s no small feat for a young QB who didn’t even take a single snap on a CFB field. “He reads the field really well, he gets the ball out, has a quick release, and can deliver the ball on all three levels,” a source told CBS Sports. “That was stuff the quarterbacks struggled with last year. So to see him doing that stuff is very encouraging.” He just doesn’t stop at that.

His active participation on the recruiting trail, such as hosting five-star RB Savion Hiter, clearly shows why Sherrone Moore believes in him. Adding up to that hype, even sports writer Dov Kleiman hopped in to praise Bryce Underwood’s rise this year. He hit X and said, “Bryce Underwood will be SPECIAL.” But what turned the most heads was his agreement with Ryan Clark’s earlier tweet that states, “I’ve seen Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Jayden Daniels…all at this age; he’s (Bryce Underwood) better than every single one of them.” But does that mean Underwood will start?

Bryce Underwood, who is yet to make his CFB debut, is still unclear to start as Michigan also has Mikey Keene in the mix. But despite that, he is drawing comparisons with star QBs like Trevor Lawrence, who won ACC Player of the Year and finished second in the Heisman race back in 2020. And the comparisons don’t stop at Trevor; there’s Justin Fields, who earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors and even led Ohio State to a championship run in 2020. Even CJ Stroud became a Heisman finalist, and even Bryce Young secured 6th place in the Heisman run in 2022. Let’s not forget Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman in 2023.

Each one of them had a remarkable run. But is that comparison actually valid? Circa Sports ranks him eleventh in Heisman odds, and the buzz feels well-deserved. Underwood isn’t just a highly rated recruit; he’s the genuine article. A true dual-threat quarterback, he amassed nearly 13,000 all-purpose yards and 179 touchdowns in high school. At 6’4″, 210 pounds, and with a 4.58 forty-yard dash, he brings both size and speed, a perfect fit for Michigan’s physical style. He studies film obsessively, masters the playbook, and consistently arrives early, always the first to arrive and last to leave.

Since arriving in Ann Arbor, Underwood has made an immediate impact. Last season, the Wolverines’ passing game sputtered, ranking among the nation’s worst with just 129.1 yards per game. But with Underwood at quarterback and key players returning, the unit is set for a turnaround. Judging by his work ethic and talent, Michigan may have found a game-changer. But despite what Bryce Underwood brings to the table, fans aren’t buying the idea of comparing him with veteran stars.

Fans fuming in rage over Bryce Underwood’s comparison

While Bryce Underwood’s hype is undeniable, some fans aren’t buying the comparisons to college football’s best. “He won’t be better than Drake Maye,” one fan bluntly stated, reflecting a widespread skepticism, not animosity. Maye’s impressive UNC legacy—fifth in passing yards (8,018) and fourth in touchdowns (63)—sets a high bar. Underwood, yet to play a college down, faces a monumental task in surpassing such achievements.

Others are even more pessimistic, predicting, “He’s gonna be a bust in college.” This reaction highlights the risk of preemptive hype; many highly touted recruits falter at the collegiate level. While Underwood’s talent and dedication are promising, college football demands more than potential; it requires proven performance under immense pressure, week after week, against top competition before massive crowds. However, many disagree.

Some are arguing that the hype is misplaced for such a young player. One fan notes, “Lofty expectations for a kid who isn’t even 18 years old. Sheesh.” It’s a valid point; most teenagers are still developing, yet Underwood already bears the weight of a major program. Despite his maturity, relying so heavily on a young player is risky. Skepticism abounds, with tweets like, “@Realrclark25 need to slow yo role bud. Dude aint play a down of college ball but yes he’s better than them by the eye test. Makes sense lol.” This highlights the frustration with premature judgments. Pre-season evaluations are unreliable; true talent emerges under game pressure. While Ryan Clark’s comment might stem from admiration, it feels premature and hyperbolic to many.

Finally, one X user sums it all up with one shocking reminder: “At that age… means nothing. Look at Trevor Lawerence now.” Lawrence’s NFL career, unlike his impressive college career, has had its ups and downs, showing the unpredictability of the sport. The fan’s story warns that early success doesn’t ensure a long and successful career, even for the most talented ones. Now, let’s wait and see if Bryce Underwood can live up to the hype or not.