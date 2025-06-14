Bryce Underwood Faces Unexpected Reality Check After Sherrone Moore’s QB1 Inclination

The Michigan program continues to grapple with the fallout from the Connor Stalions’ advanced scouting scandal, and Moore is at the center of it for the longest time now. But this is far from over: the NCAA is taking a look at additional penalties, and insiders indicate that Michigan’s self-imposed suspension could simply be a means of cushioning whatever the NCAA has planned. The coaching staff is working hard to remake the roster, particularly with a new, more balanced offense strategy, Ann Arbor is shaping up to be a top destination for playmakers.

Now, let’s take a look at the guy who might shape Michigan’s future under center. Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, is the gem of the Wolverines’ rebuild. With the buzz of being Michigan’s first mega high school signing in the NIL age, everyone is looking at Underwood to spearhead the offense for the years ahead. He’s competing for the starting nod with Mikey Keene, the transfer from Fresno State, who’s healthy after a scare and is fighting back for his spot. Keene provides depth, but the excitement’s about Underwood—his arm, his demeanor, and the promise of a new era in Ann Arbor.

Now, Josh Pate, perhaps college football’s most reliable voice, is sitting in his studio, looking at a list of Big Ten quarterbacks, and attempting to determine where to place Bryce Underwood on his show on June 13th. “He could be the best player in the league, he could struggle most freshman do he’s not most freshman so I know what the Michigan push back on this is going to be i I got guys I got no clue where to put him so I put him at number eight,“ Pate says. The child is already making the fan base dream big.

There are newer tales of other hyped-up freshmen who needed to acclimate to college tempo, elaborate defenses, and the expectation of being the program’s leader. Oregon’s Dante Moore has burst with brilliance but also with growing pains adjusting. That is simply the way of the beast. But Bryce Underwood is not. He’s not your run-of-the-mill freshman—he’s the No. 1 overall prospect in his class, with arm ability, composure, and a big-play maker’s touch. The Michigan faithful are already telling themselves to dream big about championships, and the backlash Pate speaks of is legitimate due to Wolverines supporters insisting that Underwood’s ability outweighs his lack of experience.

The hype is sky-high. Underwood is already being mentioned in the same breath as Michigan’s top true freshmen of all time, such as Drew Henson and Chad Henne, and that’s a lot of pressure for an 18-year-old. Nevertheless, Pate is correct to hesitate. “I don’t think Sherrone Moore would tell you, ‘Yeah, I got a really, really good idea of what he’s going to do this year.’ Uh, he probably knows as a player his profile better than we do, but no one knows, so I got Underwood at eight.”

While Underwood’s ability cannot be denied, and he has a stout offensive brain in Sherrone Moore on the sidelines, beginning as a true freshman in the Big Ten is a gigantic jump. The Wolverines signed Mikey Keene as insurance, but everybody knows Underwood is coming in the future, perhaps even the present. People are already touting him as a top-25 quarterback without ever having taken a snap, but there’s a reason most true freshmen fail. So, Pate’s placing Underwood at number eight isn’t disrespecting reality. He concedes that the entire top 10 is a jigsaw puzzle, and Underwood is one of the largest question marks. But that’s why it’s interesting. Each year, there is a Bryce Underwood, someone with all the ability, all the buzz, and all the expectation. And each year, we all watch to see if they’ll deliver.

What makes Bryce Underwood special?

The hype surrounding Michigan’s redshirt freshman quarterback is deafening, and it’s as if he already owns the Big Ten. And by Michigan alum Jake Butt’s account, that may not be far-fetched at all. During a recent episode of the ‘Crain & Company’ podcast, Butt, a former star tight end, made a bombshell revelation that shook the Michigan community. He didn’t merely state Underwood was good, or better yet, promising, or even the most promising freshman he’d ever seen. Butt stated flatly, “Bryce Underwood is far and away the most physically gifted and talented quarterback that has ever stepped on campus in Ann Arbor,” Butt said. “That’s undeniable. He looks like he could play tight end. The ball jumps out of his hands.”

Butt continued, describing a youngster who appears to be a tight end-bound kid, sporting a rocket arm and a football mind that’s already impressing. He reflected on the fact that the coaches are amazed by the way Underwood navigates pre-snap reads, motions, and play formations. For most true freshmen, that’s where things go off the rails. For Underwood? Just another day on the job. The spring game provided a taste: an 88-yard flea-flicker score to Jalen Hoffman, but also an interception and several sacks. His bottom line? 12-of-26, 187 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Not ideal, but the glimpses of brilliance were impossible to deny.

Head coach Sherrone Moore is not quite willing to give Underwood the keys just yet. A veteran transfer from Fresno State who’s already impressed the staff with his composure and authority, Mike Keeney is still an option. Both quarterbacks will get snaps early in the season, and the tone surrounding the program is emitting huge Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy vibes from a couple of years ago.