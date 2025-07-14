Bryce Underwood Finally Addresses Michigan QB Room After Sherrone Moore’s JJ McCarthy Reveal

A year ago, Michigan’s quarterback room was a revolving door. Walk-ons, transfers, and untested underclassmen all saw playing time, but no one was able to seize the job. HC Sherrone Moore recognized he needed a reboot, and boy, did he deliver.

Speaking on the revamped group, WR Jamar Browder said, “They all look good. Any of them could start, really. It’s just gonna come down to something.” Leading the transformation is the most touted QB, Bryce Underwood, who was the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the country, a five-star quarterback who shattered Michigan State records at Belleville. And along with him come veteran transfers Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia. Suddenly, what was Michigan’s greatest liability is now a legitimate asset.

But before the season begins, the Ann Arbor quarterbacks are simply raging on in their battle, and fans closely watch it as one of the most intense in the Big Ten. With the true freshman phenomenon, Underwood and veteran transfer Mikey Keene are both battling for the quarterback job. So, how is the new kid doing with the mounting pressure? On the 14th of July, during the Blue by Ninety podcast, Bryce Underwood kept it honest with teammates Donaven McCulley, Marlin Klein, Fred Moore, and Mason Curtis in the room.

Bryce, just after arriving in Ann Arbor, doesn’t waste any time showing fans a glimpse behind the scenes. The real question is, “How have things been going for you?” Asks host Justin. To that, Bryce replies, “Everything has been a great adjustment, honestly. Just competing with the guys in the room, quarterback room, and also competing with the whole team. It’s just been great. I got a lot of great guys around me.”

But the QB room isn’t solely about Bryce, however. There’s a good balance of vets and young guns, and everyone’s battling for snaps. But Keene’s spring injury provided Underwood with a head start in the practices, but come fall camp, the competition is still real, and every repetition matters. Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen even referred to Underwood as the freshman “best positioned to make a significant impact in 2025,” adding it’s not common for a true freshman QB to completely turn a program around overnight, but Underwood’s upside is the highest.

There’s also a reality check that maintains Michigan finished tied for seventh in the Big Ten last season, and to expect a teenager to carry them directly to a national title is a tall task. But don’t count on Bryce alone. As Justin states, “And you’ve got a few pretty solid weapons here, I would say.” He’s bringing a fresh crop of Michigan playmakers along with him, and the excitement is legitimate about the young players that will join him in line. Andrew Babalola, a huge offensive tackle, could soon find himself protecting Underwood’s blindside. Out wide, watch for Andrew Marsh. Marsh caused a stir during spring ball and gave glimpses of having chemistry with Underwood.

With returning faces such as Donaven McCulley at wideout and Hogan Hansen at tight end, Underwood has a legitimate arsenal of talent to work with. So, Michigan’s offense is receiving a makeover. With Underwood at the helm and a few skilled freshmen in waiting, look for an improved, more explosive offense this fall.

Can Bryce Underwood live up to the J.J. McCarthy Hype?

Sherrone Moore’s greatest victory didn’t take place on the field. But on the recruiting trail: flipping Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, from LSU to Michigan. Moore was gushing when discussing what makes Underwood stand out. On The Michigan Insider show, he painted Underwood as a “large human being”, 6’4″, close to 230 pounds, and waxed about his arm ability, athleticism, and physicality. But Moore’s admiration wasn’t merely box score-based.

Moore likened Underwood’s poise and pressure-handling skills to none other than J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines’ former star who took Michigan to a national championship and was a first-round NFL draft choice. Moore said, “I mean, he handles the pressure better than any freshman I’ve ever been around. And probably the closest was JJ (McCarthy), and JJ handled it really well.” For Michigan fans, that’s an enormous statement. McCarthy sets the gold standard among contemporary Wolverine quarterbacks, and Moore indicates that Underwood is cut from the same cloth.

Michigan’s 2024 season was a rocky ride, and the program craves quarterback stability. The pressure is on Underwood, whose high school résumé is the stuff of myth: consecutive state championships at Belleville, with 2,888 passing yards and 39 TDs as a freshman, and a further 2,762 yards and 37 TDs as a senior. Now it’s up to Bryce to confirm whether he can meet the J.J. McCarthy comparisons and guide Michigan back to its championship glory.