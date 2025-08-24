Bryce Underwood Hit With Tough Reality as Michigan OC Forced to Come Clean on Biggest Weakness

“(Bryce) is not the starter right now.” Sherrone Moore’s statement shook Ann Arbor, and the reason was obvious. It is not every day that you witness an incoming freshman who hasn’t even thrown his first college snap yet bagging a whopping $12 million deal. But the QB1 role doesn’t come easy at Michigan. First, you must prove that you belong there. That starts at the camp. Well, new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has been looking at the star freshman in the ongoing fall camp, and he has his say.

“I just think play reps. I mean, getting the reps, seeing the defenses, you know, every play kind of has a story of its own because of the different looks you get on defense,” Lindsey told the Big Ten Football. He added, “And I think for him (Underwood), you know, with Wink [Don Martindale], we’re going to get a lot of looks, right? So, there’s a lot of different stories, but I think for him it’s just continuing to grow and really not making any of the same mistakes twice.”

Michigan can do with some good news at this point. The whole drama over the sign-stealing verdict has brought unwanted noise around the program. Sherrone Moore won’t take the field for a few games after Week 1. Nothing brings more optimism than seeing your star freshman making real progress. Last week, former tight end Jake Butt visited the Wolverines’ camp. He liked what he saw.

“The ball jumps out of his hand [Underwood] with great velocity, but sometimes quarterbacks throw a hard ball, and it’s hard to catch,” Butt said. “He throws with great velocity, but it’s still a very catchable football. He can cover the entire field. There’s not a throw that Chip Lindsey is going to ask of him that he can’t make. But it’s really the mental side,” he added.

In his high school career at Belleville, Bryce Underwood chipped in 12,919 yards and 179 touchdowns, clinching the Gatorade National Player of the Year accolade, among others. At Ann Arbor, Bryce has the platform talent and opportunity, all aligned to make an explosive season.

However, the QB1 battle is still up in the air. The contenders? Bryce Underwood, veteran transfer Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis, and redshirt senior Jake Garcia. But Moore is not in a hurry to name the leader of the offense. He is playing his cards safe, mulling over the best pick. “Quarterbacks have been really great. Much improved, playing at a really good level.” But when’s the highly anticipated reveal? The head coach didn’t budge. “I’ll tell you on the game week.”

Bryce Underwood oozes confidence to grab the coveted spot

Some players are born with a silver spoon, the gridiron etched into the family legacy, grown in the spotlight to make their splash in college football. Whereas others grab the opportunities hungrily and make a leap to stardom. Bryce Underwood, born in the football-rich culture of the Midwest, in Detroit, has become a local pride. His ultimate goal? “I’m just praying every day to get where I want to be, which is a Hall of Fame in the NFL,” Underwood said to the Big Ten Network on Friday. “No matter what, that’s my main goal.”

Over the last eight months, Underwood’s been grinding hard in the trenches. Aside from juggling a college schedule, he has memorized the playbook and is going at it on the turf. The freshly minted 18-year-old QB is the source of constant motivation in the locker room. The roster has been in awe of his arm strength, ball placement, and natural ability. He has one promise to the fam and fandom. “Honestly, just to shock the world. They’ve seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody’s seen a freshman like me.”

Underwood is Moore’s prized offensive weapon, but that doesn’t mean he is going to just hand him over that role. He’s got to sweat hard for that. “I told him I’m not giving you anything. You have to earn it.” And the freshman QB won’t take it without a challenge. “I wouldn’t want it any other way,” per Brett McMurphy.

But another scoop, straight from Michigan Insiders, affirmed Bryce’s chances for the coveted position. “He is the clear favorite to start at Michigan,” as per Matt Zenitz. So, who’s throwing the first snap against New Mexico? What do you think?