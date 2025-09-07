Bryce Underwood Involved in Sideline Altercation With Michigan Teammate as Wink Martindale Struggles to Contain John Mateer

Tensions boiled over on the Michigan sideline after a missed field goal. The reason? Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale struggled to contain Oklahoma QB John Mateer, and following that, Bryce Underwood and his teammates couldn’t slow him down. At the time, the Sooners led 7-0. And then, following the miss, Oklahoma struck again, pushing the lead to 14-0, with just 22 seconds left in the half. So, frustration was visible. The Wolverines were reeling as Mateer and the Sooners kept the pressure on. Then came the sideline showdown.

On3 reported a sideline scuffle that had heads turning. Quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Justice Haynes were at the center of it. The moment was brief, but ABC’s cameras didn’t miss a beat. Underwood prowled the sidelines, eyes locked on Haynes. When he found him, he grabbed Haynes by the left arm, spinning him around. Following that, teammates jumped in fast, stepping between the two before things got out of hand. But the drama, tension, and split-second reactions were all captured live.

The showdown sparked a quick burst of shouting before Underwood retreated to his end of the bench. But the trigger? A rare miss from normally reliable Dominic Zvada, who hooked a 32-yard attempt left. And that kept Michigan scoreless, trailing 7-0 with just 3:17 left in the 2nd quarter. Eventually, things settled down, with ABC cameras catching a composed Underwood on the sidelines as Oklahoma pushed their next series.

Heading into Saturday’s clash at Oklahoma, FOX Sports’ Dave Portnoy dropped a bold claim: Bryce Underwood might be the best freshman in CFB history. Sure, he’s a Michigan alum and a diehard fan, but the praise still lands heavy. “Now, I hope they use his legs. He didn’t run at all last week. I think they’re saving it for this week. I think he may be the single best freshman ever in college football. So I like Michigan,” stated Portnoy on Big Noon Kickoff. Honestly, for Underwood, hearing that kind of hype is huge, but after a missed field goal, that spotlight feels even brighter, and the pressure even heavier.

Bryce Underwood faced a tough challenge against Oklahoma

Bryce Underwood’s 2nd career start and first-ever road game turned into a true trial by fire. Yup, from the opening snap, Oklahoma’s defense, masterminded by Brent Venables, swarmed Michigan’s offense. And the Wolverines couldn’t catch a break, as the Sooners’ relentless pressure kept them off balance. By halftime, the scoreboard told the story: 14-0 in favor of Oklahoma. Michigan’s rhythm? Nowhere to be found. And the intensity didn’t let up.

Michigan drove all the way to Oklahoma’s 14-yard line, chasing a chance to put points on the board. On a critical third-and-2, Underwood’s pass to Donaven McCulley fell incomplete, stopping the drive cold. Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s defense, fresh off a performance that held Illinois State to just 34 passing yards, continued to dominate. Interestingly, every throw was contested, every run disrupted. Given that, Underwood and the Wolverines were left scrambling under the weight of a defense that refused to yield.

For Underwood, it was a rollercoaster. After a promising opener against New Mexico, this battle against Oklahoma was rough. And he finished the game with just 142 yards on 9 out of 24 passes. On the flip side, Haynes got 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. But even this could not save the wolverines as they lost the game 24-13.