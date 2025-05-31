Bryce Underwood Learns Unexpected Michigan Fate as Sherrone Moore’s Oklahoma Misery Piles Up

Ten million dollars. No college snaps. And already on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26? Bryce Underwood hasn’t thrown a pass in a real game, but he’s already the face of Michigan’s future. Sherrone Moore made a bold move, snagging the five-star QB—his first big swing in the post-Harbaugh era. The hype is real, but can he truly deliver? “A couple Heismans and at least 1 natty,” he said confidently when asked about his goals at Michigan months ago. But as much as the fanbase wants to see him light it up right away, the bigger question is whether HC Sherrone Moore is ready to throw him into the fire just yet.

Last season, Michigan managed to put together an 8-5 record, even pulling off a gritty 19-13 win over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, despite a rotating and often inconsistent quarterback room. But this time around, Moore isn’t just aiming for improvement; He is chasing a national championship. So the pressure is on. Does the coach turn to his prized freshman to make that leap, or will he lean on experience to keep things steady?

In Michigan’s spring game, Underwood had a mixed showing: 12-of-26 passing for 187 yards and a highlight-reel 88-yard touchdown to tight end Jalen Hoffman on a reverse flea-flicker. He also had some hiccups—two delay-of-game penalties, errant throws, a fumble recovery, and a few sacks. Some flashes, some flaws, but that’s pretty typical of a freshman still adjusting. And that brings us to what fans really want to know. “What do you guys think are realistic expectations for Bryce Underwood in year one? There is a ton of hype around him, but making the leap to the Big Ten seems like a tall task for a young player,” a fan asked on the Cover 3 Podcast on May 30.

CBS analyst Tom Fornelli was quick to play along: “Heisman. National Title. Here you go.” But then he quickly pumped the brakes. “I think that you shouldn’t expect too much,” he added. Fornelli pointed out that while reporter Bud Elliott compared Underwood to Cam Newton in terms of raw talent, it’s important to remember Newton’s breakout didn’t come as a freshman at Florida. He sat, learned, and then exploded at Auburn. Hence, Fornelli said, “So Bryce Underwood, as talented as he is, I think Michigan’s plan will be Mikey Keene as your starter, and they will have a package for Bryce Underwood, and they will work him in spots slowly. And if he flourishes, maybe earns a starting spot. But I don’t think he’s going to start more than two games at most this year.”

And that might be a blessing in disguise. Underwood doesn’t need to be Superman out of the gate. He can take the time to develop, like Cam or even Arch Manning, who sat behind Quinn Ewers at Texas before emerging as their new face.

Keene’s not flashy, but he’s battle-tested. He started at UCF before transferring to Fresno State, where he threw for 2,892 yards, 11 touchdowns, and completed over 70% of his passes last year. He’s played under multiple coordinators and knows how to run a system efficiently. So Tom Fornelli’s assessment has merit.

Co-host Danny Kanell echoed: “I think a realistic expectation, which would be lofty, is that he does take the job from Mikey Keene. And you know, like, he starts eight or nine games for Michigan. And I think a good realistic expectation is he could be a good game manager in a system that’s run-heavy, similar to what you saw from J.J. McCarthy, like when he was coming in early, splitting time with Cade McNamara.”

That kind of game manager role, paired with Michigan’s traditionally strong run game, could be the perfect way to ease Underwood in. But none of this matters if Moore isn’t on the sidelines, and that brings us to the growing concern around Michigan’s head coach.

Sherrone Moore’s suspension complicates everything

The Connor Stalions sign-stealing controversy just won’t go away. Sherrone Moore is set to serve a two-game suspension to open the 2025 season, including Week 3 against Central Michigan and Week 4 against Nebraska. The suspension includes a ban from team activities and limits on recruiting.

While Michigan self-imposed the punishment, ESPN reports the NCAA could still hand down further penalties. The alleged violations are considered Level 2, based on texts retrieved from Moore’s phone. And this isn’t Moore’s first strike—he was also suspended one game in 2023. With all of that in the air, Michigan may need to prepare for a longer absence.

And that’s a problem—because Week 2 isn’t just any game.

Michigan heads to Oklahoma on September 6 for a prime time clash at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Sooners might’ve gone 6-7 last year, but don’t let that record fool you. They’ve been busy.

Quarterback John Mateer transferred in from Washington State. Running back Jaydn Ott, a star at Cal, joined the backfield. And new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is injecting some much-needed juice into the system. On the other side of the ball, Oklahoma’s defense ranked top 20 nationally and has one of the nastiest pass rushes around. So, whether it’s Underwood or Keene under center, Michigan’s quarterback will be walking into a storm. And if Moore can’t coach that night, the pressure doubles for the staff, the players, and especially whoever lines up behind center.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Interim head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

There’s no denying Bryce Underwood’s talent. His arm, his athleticism, his poise—they all check the boxes. And with a quote like “a couple Heismans and at least 1 natty,” he’s not lacking confidence either. But if Michigan fans want the most out of their million-dollar man, they may need to give him space to grow.

Keene offers stability while the freshman adjusts. And if things click sooner than expected? Great. But if not, Michigan’s long-term success may depend on not rushing the future too fast. And sometimes, the best stories take time to write—even when the cover’s already been revealed. What do you think?