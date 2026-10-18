Bryce Underwood Lets Frustration Out as Kyle Whittingham’s Strong Halftime Decision Saves Michigan From Disaster

Kyle Whittingham kept backing Bryce Underwood, but apparently, even his patience wasn’t unlimited. Two straight losses to Iowa and Minnesota, three interceptions across those games, and the multimillion-dollar quarterback still couldn’t get his act together. And just when Michigan needed him to turn things around against Penn State, Underwood made matters worse.

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He completed just five of 11 passes for 43 yards and threw two interceptions in the first half, leaving Michigan scoreless and trailing 3-0. Not exactly the performance Whittingham had been defending for weeks. This time, the Michigan head coach had seen enough.

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At halftime, Underwood sprinted off the field, pulled off his helmet, and appeared visibly frustrated. The Triple Option shared footage of the moment. But his frustration wasn’t going to change the scoreboard. Whittingham benched his former No. 1 overall recruit and handed the offense to true freshman Tommy Carr.

Underwood’s first interception came with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter when Penn State’s Zion Tracy picked off a deep pass that Andrew Marsh couldn’t secure. That one wasn’t entirely on the quarterback. But with just 28 seconds left before halftime, Josiah Zayas intercepted another Underwood pass. Two turnovers, zero points, and another game slipping away.

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Those picks brought Underwood to five interceptions over three games and six for the season, surpassing his five passing touchdowns. He entered Saturday completing approximately 59% of his passes. The problem wasn’t simply the mistakes. It was the lack of offensive production to justify Whittingham’s continued confidence.

And Michigan hadn’t exactly landed Underwood on a bargain deal. The former No. 1 recruit flipped from LSU with financial backing from billionaire Larry Ellison, securing a reported NIL package worth $10 million to $12 million over four years. He was expected to earn approximately $3 million in 2025 alone. But the hefty price tag was doing little to justify the hype surrounding his arrival.

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As recently as October 12, Whittingham maintained that Underwood remained Michigan’s starting quarterback. Five days later, he was on the bench. The question was no longer whether Underwood had potential, but how much longer Michigan could afford to wait for it.

Carr’s first possession ended in a punt, so the change wasn’t an instant cure. But Michigan’s defense soon gave him opportunities, and the freshman capitalized.

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After Rod Moore intercepted Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht in the third quarter, Bryson Kuzdzal broke free for a 43-yard touchdown run, giving Michigan a 7-3 lead. Another interception followed, and Carr helped lead an 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive. His 22-yard run brought Michigan to Penn State’s 1-yard line before Jordan Marshall punched it in, extending the lead to 14-3.

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Carr wasn’t lighting up the passing charts, but he was protecting possession and keeping Michigan moving. He completed five of seven passes for 47 yards without an interception and rushed four times for 36 yards. More importantly, he wasn’t giving Penn State the ball back.

His biggest contribution came in the fourth quarter. With Michigan leading 14-11, Cole Bracy forced a Becht fumble, giving the Wolverines possession at Penn State’s 13-yard line. Carr then scored on a 12-yard run on third-and-nine, extending the advantage to 21-11.

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Penn State answered with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Becht to Chase Sowell, cutting the deficit to 21-18. But Michigan recovered the ensuing onside kick and secured the victory. The Wolverines had gone from a scoreless first half with Underwood to 21 second-half points with Carr.

Of course, Carr didn’t win single-handedly. Michigan’s defense forced three second-half turnovers, and two touchdown drives began inside Penn State territory. But the freshman avoided interceptions, delivered a crucial 22-yard run, and scored the touchdown that ultimately separated the teams. Not bad for a backup suddenly asked to rescue the afternoon.

Carr also comes from a familiar Michigan football family. His grandfather, Lloyd Carr, coached the Wolverines to the 1997 national championship, while his father, Jason, played quarterback for Michigan. His older brother, CJ, is Notre Dame’s quarterback. But family history had little to do with Saturday’s result. Carr made his opportunity count.

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Now Whittingham faces a quarterback dilemma that looked far less complicated five days earlier. Underwood remains the celebrated recruit with an eight-figure reported NIL package, but five interceptions across three games haven’t strengthened his case. Carr hasn’t proved he’s the long-term answer after one half, especially with Michigan’s defense providing considerable assistance.

Still, Underwood’s recruiting reputation can only buy so much patience. After publicly backing him on October 12, Whittingham watched Carr help Michigan secure a 21-18 victory just five days later. The coach now has a legitimate alternative, and sticking with Underwood simply because of his reported NIL investment would be increasingly difficult to defend.