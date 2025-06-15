Bryce Underwood Makes Poaching Attempts for Alabama Target With Clear Message

When Michigan successfully flipped the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Bryce Underwood, from LSU, they didn’t just gain a five-star talent; they welcomed a true hometown hero. The Belleville, Michigan, native quickly stepped into the spotlight this spring, even taking first-team reps when transfer Mikey Keene was sidelined by injury. His initial scrimmage numbers—12 for 26 for 187 yards, with a touchdown and an interception—weren’t exactly eye-popping for a highly touted, multi-million-dollar NIL quarterback. Yet, Underwood is proving he’s the face of the program by donning the recruiter’s hat for Sherrone Moore.

Since landing the No. 1 overall recruit from Belleville, the Wolverines have watched top talent follow his lead. Four-star safety and Underwood’s former teammate, Elijah Dotson, flipped from Pitt to join him in Ann Arbor. Then, 5-star OT Ty Haywood stunned many by decommitting from Alabama and picking Michigan. Another five-star lineman, Andrew Babalola, signed on in October, adding more power to the trenches. And to top it off, five-star DL Nathaniel Marshall flipped back from Auburn just before signing day. With Underwood at the center, Michigan’s 2025 class is turning elite—this isn’t just momentum, it’s a movement.

Now, Bryce Underwood isn’t just leading Michigan’s future—he’s recruiting it too. On June 12, Hayes Fawcett revealed that Michigan’s No. 1 recruit, quarterback Bryce Underwood, is actively recruiting five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo to join him in Ann Arbor. An Instagram post showed Ojo’s cryptic message to Underwood, “@19bryce._ _ Is this da move?” And Underwood commented on Ojo’s post with a clear directive: “yk what to do.” This wasn’t just a one-off instance of the young QB stepping into a recruiting role.

Just two days later, on June 14, RollahDice_sports posted a clip of Alabama target Tre Britton III dominating a one-on-one session at an Alabama camp. Underwood, seizing the moment, shared the post on Instagram with a simple, bold message: “CMON KID.” This wasn’t just a comment; it was a clear call to action, urging Britton to consider Michigan. It’s evident that the No. 1 recruit is working overtime to expand his influence, with his reach now extending from Belleville all the way to the ‘Bama pipeline and growing rapidly.

Now, Alabama is still in the mix—but make no mistake, Michigan’s push feels very real. The Wolverines are turning up the heat. Why not? The Belleville connection runs deep. The sophomore wideout Charles ‘Tre’ Britton III made the trip to Ann Arbor to watch Michigan practice, but he wasn’t just there to see his former QB. Sure, Bryce Underwood, his two-year signal-caller at Belleville, is now battling for the Wolverines’ starting job. But Britton had his eyes elsewhere—locked in on the receivers who’ll be catching Underwood’s passes this fall. So, for Tre, it wasn’t just a reunion—it was a scouting mission.

“The receiver drills were very similar to what I do now at Belleville, so I loved what I saw,” said Tre Britton with confidence. Now, with 13 scholarship offers already on the table, the rising star isn’t shy about where he stands—Michigan is his top school. And what caught his eye? The crisp routes. The sharp footwork. And the business-like approach. Britton is a technician at heart, a student of the craft—and in Ann Arbor, he saw a system that mirrors his mindset.

At 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Tre Britton may not tower over defenders—but he’s in full command. His quickness and precision create instant separation, so much so that some recruiters have questioned just how fast he really is. “He is such a technician inside of his frame that it looks easy,” said Javid James, Britton’s receivers coach at Belleville. As a former CFL player, James has worked with Britton for 4 offseasons. “The beginning of our relationship was heavily fundamentally based. Tre was raw, long, and he’s going to keep getting more refined as we continue.”

James praises his mental game too: “His football IQ is just as elite. He is as detailed, intense, and passionate as he is physical.” Right now, Britton’s mindset around family, football, and academics is what truly sets him apart. As James puts it best, saying, “He’s fervently seeking to be a very, very good player.” The Bryce Underwood effect is building momentum for Michigan recruiting, and the freshman QB is already making waves on the field too.

Bryce Underwood’s newest breakthrough

Bryce Underwood just hit another major milestone—landing on Sporting News’ Top 25 QB list before playing a single college game. Bill Bender slotted the Michigan freshman at No. 25 overall, a rare nod for someone yet to take a regular-season snap.

“We rarely put freshman QBs on this list, but exceptions can be made. Underwood—the top quarterback recruit in the 2025 recruiting class—is the projected favorite to win the starting job at Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound freshman from Belleville (Mich.) High School finished 12 of 26 for 187 yards in the Michigan spring game, which suggests there will be a learning curve as a freshman. The Wolverines will live with that, especially knowing Michigan QBs combined for 12 TDs and 13 interceptions last season. Look for Underwood to emerge by the second half of the season,” Bender wrote.

Bryce Underwood’s spring game wasn’t flawless, but his raw talent jumped off the screen. Michigan fans finally got a glimpse of why the Wolverines went all-in with a major NIL push to bring the nation’s top QB to Ann Arbor. After a sluggish 2024 season where Michigan’s passing attack ranked near the bottom nationally, there’s nowhere to go but up. Sure, freshman bumps are expected. But Underwood’s arm, vision, and poise offer something Michigan hasn’t had in years—a true game-changer under center.