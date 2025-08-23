Bryce Underwood Makes Strong Ohio State Statement as Sherrone Moore Puts B1G on Alert

Every year, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry feels like a real-life “Dark Knight”—a never-ending clash between two giants, each game more intense than the last. Ohio State might have the national championships, but that loss to Michigan? It’s a constant reminder for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. Now, Sherrone Moore‘s 5-star QB Bryce Underwood just added fuel to the fire. By making sure that his commitment isn’t just a message, it’s a declaration: Michigan’s not backing down, and the next phase of this war is already loading.

The quarterback competition in Ann Arbor is intensifying, and Sherrone Moore emphasized on Tuesday that he won’t rush to name a starter. He outlined his expectations for the winner, specifically mentioning Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis, and Jake Garcia. However, Underwood is already making his intentions clear, discussing his potential contributions if he wins the job and setting the stage for Michigan’s future at quarterback.

There’s a reason why the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry, also known as ‘The Game’, still burns hot and is ranked No. 1 in college football rivalries. And Bryce Underwood’s ultimatum proves it. While making his future plan clear, he made sure one team remained in his list and that the Bucks. “Honestly, just to shock the world. They’ve seen a lot of freshmen, but nobody’s seen a freshman like me,” Underwood said on Big Ten Football Network. “Honestly, do whatever it takes to get my team to wherever they want to be, which is the national championship, of course. Beating Ohio State is one of the other things as well. However, I can prepare my team like that; that’s what I want to do.”

Last season was historic because the team that lost The Game went on to win the national championship after Ohio State made it through the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. And the rivalry’s intensity remains, as this isn’t the first time Bryce Underwood has taken aim at Ohio State. Back in March, he stirred things up when he dissed Ohio State in front of LeBron James.

The moment occurred in Los Angeles after a Lakers-Clippers game; Underwood, through his agency connections with James Harden, got access to the players’ parking garage. He waited for LeBron to arrive, initially starstruck, but then he delivered the message, reminding him of Michigan’s dominance and declaring, “It’s over for Ohio State.”

That comment infuriated Buckeyes fans. And here’s why it resonated: LeBron James is not just a Lakers legend—he’s one of Ohio State’s most vocal celebrity supporters. He represents scarlet and gray whenever possible, so Underwood’s diss wasn’t just confident; it was incredibly bold. But confidence aside, we can’t totally blame him. At Ohio State, beating Michigan isn’t just a goal—it’s the expectation. Urban Meyer solidified his legacy with a 7-0 record in The Game. But Ryan Day? He’s currently 0-4 in his last four games against the Wolverines, and the worst part?

Michigan’s already leading their all-time series with a 62-5-6 record and already has their largest victory of 86-0 in 1902. So, now anything the Bucks can do to regain their respect is to win against Michigan. And, with Underwood, even Sherrone Moore is pretty confident in his troop.

Sherrone Moore is showing trust in his team

While Michigan’s defense faces rebuilding after key players left for the NFL, Sherrone Moore is already generating excitement for the 2025 season. Even with stars like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, and Josaiah Stewart gone, Moore believes the Wolverines will stay strong. He cited the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama as proof, where Michigan limited the Crimson Tide to 13 points without those players.

And Moore highlighted that the defense will rely on existing talent and new players from the transfer portal. “Yeah, I think what you saw in the bowl game is really what you’re going to get,” he said. “A lot of those guys that played in the bowl game are going to play this year. And even with the additions of some guys that we got in the portal, like T.J. Metcalf, Tré Williams, Damon Payne, some older guys that have played a lot of football, but with the guys that we have here, we’re really excited about this defense. They’re fast, they’re physical, and it comes in waves.”

With competition for starting positions intensifying, Moore is forgoing a traditional depth chart. Instead, playing time will be decided weekly based on practice performance. “Talking to Coach Martindale the other day, it’s like trying to figure out what’s the depth chart. There really is none. It’s just 1A, 1B, and the guys that practice the best that week start, and everybody plays, so it’s going to be fun to watch,” Moore explained, hinting at an unpredictable but exciting defensive rotation for the Wolverines.

Fans will get their first glimpse of this updated Michigan defense on August 30 at The Big House against New Mexico. Boasting speed, physicality, and depth, Moore’s unit appears poised to make an impact in the Big Ten, demonstrating that despite key players leaving, Michigan remains a defensive force entering the new season.