Bryce Underwood Isn’t Here Just to Win Games as Michigan QB Reveals His True Motive

Among all the storylines going into the 2025 season, the most anticipated probably comes from Michigan. The prized possession, the $12 million QB, will take his first snap in college football. The five-star Bryce Underwood, one of the biggest wins for Sherrone Moore in the 2025 class, is the highest-rated recruit to land on the Wolverines roster. And if you remember any of Michigan’s QB play from the 2024 season, you’d understand how badly they needed someone like Underwood. But with great NIL money comes great expectations.

Despite being a freshman, it’s almost a certainty that Underwood will be the QB1 for the 2025 season. During the spring practice, he got the chance to showcase his worth. In a limited appearance, he completed 12 of 26 passes for 187 yards. However, the competition to grab more playtime turned to a whole new chapter with the entry of Fresno State transfer Mikey Keenes, who is eyeing the same job.

To dig deep into Underwood’s mindset, Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb landed in Detroit in late June and had a chat with the 6-4 freshman about the pressure and Bryce’s expectations of himself. When asked by Webb about his experience of transitioning to college football, Underwood said, “It’s been a blessing, honestly. That’s a one word I could put it into. You know, dreams coming to reality.”

The Michigan native’s move to the Wolverines is a story in itself. Considering what it took for Underwood to get to Ann Arbor, naturally, the expectations are sky-high. What does he make of it? “Honestly, I feel like my expectations is what I’ve been holding myself to since I was younger, which is being a Hall of Famer in the NFL. So, whatever it takes to get to that, that’s what I’m going to do, no matter what it is,” Underwood said.

Coincidentally, the last quarterback from Michigan who made it to the NFL Hall of Fame played for the program almost 100 years ago. Benny Friedman, who featured in the Wolverine colors from 1924-26, was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. However, lest we forget! There’s another name who is yet to be eligible for induction. Maybe Underwood can follow his path to greatness. We are talking about Tom Brady, arguably the GOAT of Pro Football QBs. But Underwood’s game has been compared to one NFL QB, and that’s not Brady.

Michigan analyst Jerred Johnson hinted that Underwood resembles Bills QB Josh Allen. “If he were to grow just another inch and put on a meager ten more pounds, he would be a mirror image of Buffalo Bills great and reigning 2024 NFL MVP, Josh Allen,” Johnson wrote. “With his talent and gifted arm paired with physical traits that put him on another echelon compared to his peers, Underwood could truly become an unstoppable force.”

And head coach Sherrone Moore shares the same opinion, comparing Underwood to another NFL QB, who is neither Brady nor Allen. But he is a former Michigan QB, who took the Wolverines to a goated national championship.

Bryce Underwood gets praise from Wolverines HC Sherrone Moore

Bryce Underwood had been one of the most sought-after student-athletes in the Class of 2025, with On3 giving him a perfect 100 score as a high school recruit. The five-star prospect had raked in 12,919 all-purpose yards, 11,488 passing yards, and 179 total touchdowns during his time at Belleville High School, earning the Tigers three consecutive appearances in state championship games.

Although the 6-4 quarterback had been committed to Brian Kelly’s LSU since January 2024, Sherrone Moore was successful in flipping his commitment in the following November and welcomed him to his home state. And Moore is more than thrilled with Underwood’s performance and his ability to handle high-stress situations, to the point where he drew a parallel between alumni and Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy at an appearance on The Michigan Insider show. “He handles the pressure better than any freshman I’ve ever been around,” Moore mentioned. “The closest was J.J., and J.J. handled it really well.”

Even though Moore might be impressed with Underwood, he won’t just hand him the QB1 role. “I’m not promising you anything. You’ve got to go earn it.”

The Wolverines didn’t have a great outing in the 2024 season following their national championship win in the preceding year. Moore, the first-year head coach, finished the season with an 8-5 record. However, despite their poor showing, the Wolverines still continued their streak over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The end got better with a bowl win over Alabama. Now, with Underwood possibly at the helm, the program may return to its best again. The Wolverines will kick off their 2025 season against the New Mexico Lobos on Aug. 30.