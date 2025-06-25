Bryce Underwood Pens 7-Word Emotional Note to Father on Special Occasion

After posing for photos with a line of kids in a shaded corner of Belleville on Sunday afternoon, Bryce Underwood didn’t waste time hiding his excitement. The five-star Michigan QB commit looked every bit the part of the Wolverines’ next big thing, saying he’s “already counting down the days” until that August 30 opener against New Mexico. But even with a freshman season at Michigan looming, Underwood’s focus this week wasn’t football. And not just any moment. It was about his right-hand man, who helped build him brick by brick.

June 24 wasn’t just another summer day for the Underwoods. It marked the birthday of Jaquan Underwood—Bryce’s father, coach, and lifelong mentor. On his Instagram story, Bryce Underwood posted a photo with his dad and wrote just seven words: “Happy Birthday to my right hand man! Love you dad!” Straight from the heart.

Bryce’s parents, Jaquan and Beverly, have walked every step of his journey with him. And while they now live in the U.S., the family traces its ancestry back to Africa—something they celebrate openly, blending African and American traditions with pride and purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaquan Underwood, of course, is more than just a parent in the stands. He’s been right there in the huddle—literally. As part of the Belleville coaching staff, he helped guide the Tigers to two state championships with Bryce under center. He’s also taken the brunt of the spotlight when it came to those swirling NIL rumors. With Bryce Underwood widely viewed as the top overall recruit in the 2025 class, offers came in hot—and fast.

AD

Jaquan looked at the situation and laughed as he realized that the unnamed program had made such a quick decision. But through all the buzz, the family kept its head down and stayed loyal to their vision. They weren’t chasing bags—they were chasing legacy. Bryce himself kept the main thing the main thing. When asked about how his elite ranking affected his NIL opportunities, he answered coolly: “…mainly about where I’m trying to get to.”

That destination? The NFL, plain and simple. The Underwoods weren’t blind to the millions being floated their way. They were just grounded. There’s a discipline to their approach. One that’s been baked into Bryce’s development from Day 1. As Belleville trainer Ashley Snyder said: “If I had a child, I wish I could freaking clone Bryce. I’ve told his parents, ‘Can I have partial custody?’ He’s a special kid.”

Bryce’s meteoric rise was no accident. His first scholarship offer came from Kentucky—at just 14 years old. Back then, he was still an eighth grader. But as his longtime throwing coach Donovan Dooley recalled, Bryce was already being forced to prove himself beyond his years. “Bryce used to have to pull out his birth certificate all the time,” Dooley said. “His dad was like, ‘I want my kid to play against older guys. These younger kids, this isn’t going to do it.’ When Bryce started doing that, he was better than them.”

That mindset of constantly testing himself against tougher competition helped shape a quarterback who now controls tempo like a seasoned vet. Now, with the weight of expectations and a Michigan jersey waiting in the wings, Bryce Underwood is still finding time for what matters most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryce Underwood gives back to his community

“Seventy—well, 69 days now,” Bryce Underwood grinned. “It was 70 days yesterday.”

The countdown is alive and very real. With less than ten weeks until Michigan kicks off its season. The five-star prodigy from Belleville High is clock-watching—but not in a nervous way. The speculation has been swirling for months: Will the No. 1 player in the country start as a true freshman?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, in true Bryce fashion, the hype hasn’t gone to his head. He showed up last week alongside Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles—the face of the Wolverines’ biggest rival—for the annual Childs Play Foundation “I AM” youth development camp. Hosted at University of Detroit Jesuit High School, the event had Underwood and Chiles running drills and dapping up kids under the sweltering near-100-degree heat.

“Giving back to my home city and home state has been one of the biggest things for me since I was younger,” Bryce said, sweat on his brow, but with pride. Tells a lot about his parenting.