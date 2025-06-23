Bryce Underwood Reacts in 4 Words After Cass Tech TE Beast’s Rise Sparks Michigan Buzz

Bryce Underwood isn’t just Michigan’s prized quarterback commit—he’s quickly becoming the face of their entire recruiting wave. The former No. 1 overall recruit made headlines when Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines landed him with a massive $12 million NIL deal. But ever since that splash, Underwood’s responsibilities have only grown. Carrying both the hype and what some call a heavy responsibility, he’s taken on the recruiter role himself—doing work that’s often tougher than what the coaches manage behind the scenes.

And make no mistake—his presence is making a difference in Ann Arbor. Elite recruits from across the country are showing serious interest in Michigan, and many say it’s because of Underwood.

Four-star 2027 QB Kavian Bryant called his experience during an official visit eye-opening: “Watching Bryce Underwood in practice was pretty big. He was practicing really well.” Wide receiver Travis Johnson (2026) echoed that buzz, adding, “I saw Bryce (Underwood) spin it. He’s a heck of a player. … It’s very fun to watch.” Even 2027 elite QB Malachi Zeigler felt the pull, saying, “I did get to meet back up with Bryce and that was good as well. He actually worked some of the drills and was able to give me tips on my movements and things like that.”

That’s not all—Underwood has also been having back-and-forth online chatter with five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. Whether in-person or virtually, Underwood is recruiting like a seasoned vet, not a freshman. And the momentum didn’t stop with current classes.

On June 22, The D Zone posted a viral video of Cass Tech 2029 TE/DE Tailor Thomas—a 6-foot, 240-pound force who’s already gaining traction as a future star. In the clip, 2028 QB Donald Tabron II dropped a perfect pass, which Thomas hauled in with ease, showing off elite athleticism and coordination. The buzz was instant. But then it got louder—thanks to Bryce Underwood.

Underwood reshared the clip on his Instagram story and added a cheeky caption: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 TRYING TO TELLL YALL.” With just that, Thomas got a co-sign from the future face of Michigan football.

Thomas may only be a rising name in the 2029 class, but Underwood’s stamp of approval has already thrown him into the spotlight. Though it’s too early to say where Thomas will land, it’s clear Michigan has its eye on him early. That kind of recognition—especially from someone like Underwood—could give the Wolverines a head start in the chase for the tight end beast. National programs will surely come calling, but if the current energy holds, Michigan might just be the early favorite.

It doesn’t stop there. When five-star running back Savion “Cinco” Hiter visited Michigan, he got more than the usual recruiting pitch. He got a glimpse of what his future could look like—with Bryce Underwood leading the charge. In a subtle but powerful moment, Underwood handed off the ball to Hiter during a mock play on the field. It wasn’t flashy, but it was effective. Hiter took notice—and so did the media.

“Michigan pulled out all the stops… showcasing their star quarterback Bryce Underwood in an impressive recruiting display,” reports said. The moment even made it to Hiter’s social media feed. It was the type of display that doesn’t require words—just vision. With Underwood at the center, Michigan made their pitch quite loud and clear.

Can Bryce Underwood live up to the hype?

The hype around Underwood isn’t just external—it’s now internal. Just weeks into his Michigan journey, he’s already turning heads on campus. During winter workouts, the freshman QB went toe-to-toe with defensive linemen in competitive drills that tested strength, agility, and endurance. He beat one defensive end and nearly took down another, sending a strong message to the locker room: Underwood came to lead.

Those moments built early respect. But since then, he’s only elevated further. Sources inside the program say he’s the clear frontrunner in the quarterback competition for 2025. “He’s a unique and rare guy,” a Michigan staffer told CBS Sports. His leadership, competitiveness, and natural presence have made him more than just a star recruit—he’s the early heartbeat of the team.

But what really sets Underwood apart isn’t just the arm talent or the big NIL contract—it’s his character. While many players took a breather during May, Underwood remained in the facility, grinding. Midnight throwing sessions, morning workouts with a private QB coach—he doesn’t sleep on preparation. And it’s not just about football.

“He’s been amazing,” one source said. “Awesome human being. Puts in a ton of work. Already commands a room, even with as young as he is. Has a goal to learn everybody’s name in the building and gives the janitor the same respect that he gives the head coach. As a leader, he just gets it.”

It’s that blend of poise and humility that’s making Underwood the rare kind of player who can change a program’s culture—not just its depth chart. With a multi-million-dollar NIL deal in hand—largely backed by billionaire Larry Ellison and his wife Jolin, a proud Michigan alumna—Underwood has already started giving back. In a heartfelt moment, he returned to his high school, Belleville, to gift a car to Myck Darty, the school’s longtime security guard, who meant a lot to him during his rise.

Underwood is already making a big impact, showing he’s all about helping others and taking charge. He’s even stepping up as a recruiter for Michigan. If these first few months are any sign, get ready—the Bryce Underwood era at Michigan has officially begun.