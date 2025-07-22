Bryce Underwood Receives Blake Corum’s Powerful Message & Bold Michigan-Ohio State Declaration

If you’re an Ohio State fan, we’d suggest you skip this one. But if you’re still reading, here’s your official trigger warning: losing streak mentioned. Because Blake Corum just gave Michigan fans even more reason to believe that this run isn’t slowing down. While sitting down with The Rich Eisen Show, the former Wolverine running back pulled the curtain back on what he saw during Michigan’s spring game, and the big headline? The Bryce Underwood era might already be here.

Corum, who served as honorary head coach during that scrimmage, essentially confirmed what all of us have been speculating for months. He was talking like a guy who’d just watched the next QB1 torch Michigan’s defense in practice. The spring game may not count, but for Corum, it revealed plenty. Underwood’s tone, confidence, and the way he carried that Michigan swagger made it pretty clear that even if the battle of QB1 might still be on, Underwood is leading the race with ease. He’s a five-star problem for everyone else.

When asked about whether Underwood will be a starter this season, Corum said, “I would assume so. I don’t know if you knew, but I was the honorary head coach of the spring game, and so I got to watch him during the weekend practice.” What’s better than an All-American coaching your spring game? A two-time All-American and Big 10 MVP, coaching your spring game. Blake then started his monologue of Underwood’s praise. He said, “He has some good completions during the game. But you know, technically, he should still be in high school, but he was still out there making throws.” Corum said, dropping the praise like someone who’s seen enough football to separate flash from real (he has). He didn’t stop there either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan Jan 27, 2025 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood participates in a t-shirt toss during a time out in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Center. Ann Arbor Crisler Center Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20250127_jhp_aa1_0039

AD

Corum leaned in and added, “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, and you could tell how smart he is, and he has a heck of an arm on him. But just watching him in practice, the throws that he was making, top-notch, man. Top-notch. I assume he’s going to be the starter.” That assumption sounded more like a warning than an assumption. And if Michigan’s locker room already sees it, the rest of the Big Ten might want to start preparing early.

So, is Bryce Underwood the day-one starter? Maybe. Maybe not. But one thing’s clear: Michigan legends are rallying behind him like he’s the next heir. And if you’re part of Wolverine Nation, Corum just lit the fuse for what could be one of the most anticipated QB eras in Michigan history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ohio State fans, look away again

If you’re an Ohio State fan still hanging around after Blake Corum’s Underwood praise-fest, welcome; the roast is just getting started. Corum may have been talking about Michigan’s next QB1, but make no mistake, he couldn’t resist slipping in a little (little? really?) Buckeye shade between the compliments. And honestly, at this point, it’s practically tradition. Michigan can’t build a statue without aiming it in Columbus’s direction.

The not-so-subtle jab? After talking about Underwood, Corum said, “And I think we’re going to be the, you know, the last game of the year. We’re going for number five. Five this year. Five this year, Rich?” Keeping the streak alive, then, we see. And of course, man. He is talking to Rich Eisen. The Rich Eisen who graduated from the University of Michigan in Ohio State slander. Ain’t no way he can resist a reply, right?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rich said, “ Listen, Blake. From your mouth to the football god’s ears that it’s five in a row.” Then he went on to address Jack Sawyer’s comment on how Michigan’s loss gave Ohio State the spark required to win the Natty. He said, “He [Sawyer] is basically saying that loss to Michigan sparked us. It’s just great, you know, to basically respond. Tell me the last national champion to go undefeated and win their conference. It ain’t the ones that currently have the trophy, but it’s just great. So five would be awesome. Five would be great.” Well, after listening to this conversation, we don’t have anything meaningful to add here. But there’s always the sixth time, right, OSU?