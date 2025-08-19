Bryce Underwood Sends Powerful Message As Savion Hiter Breaks Down in Tears After Michigan Announcement

It was one of those crisp Michigan mornings that just seemed built for football stories. And it also happens to be Bryce Underwood’s birthday. Bryce was the No. 1 overall high school recruit in the 2025 class is nothing short of remarkable. This year, on his birthday, he’s turning 18. And is officially stepping into adulthood while carrying huge expectations on his shoulders.

But the best surprise of all came today when Michigan announced the commitment of Savion Hiter, the No. 1 running back from the 2026 class, who picked the Wolverines over powerhouse programs like Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State. Hiter’s decision to join the team on the very day Bryce celebrates his birthday is almost poetic. And you better believe Bryce didn’t let that epic news slip away quietly. Nope, the moment Savion Hiter’s emotional Michigan hat pick-up clip dropped, Bryce jumped straight onto Instagram and blew up his stories. And, the caption was cheeky enough. “Happy birthday ta me, LETS GO SAY,” Bryce writes.

Talk about a birthday gift! Scouts expect Savion, a 5-star prospect at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, to bring explosive playmaking ability to Michigan’s offense. Jacquie Franciulli of 247sports took to X to share the news of Savion Hiter’s commitment, posting “An emotional Savion Hiter and his family after he announces to Michigan.” Hiter was seen celebrating in an emotional moment as he broke down, before the crowd lifted him up with chants of “Go Blue.” He and his family were also spotted wearing matching “Go Blue” merch.

An emotional Savion Hiter and his family after he announces to Michigan pic.twitter.com/Qcb9mIkDYZ

Hiter also gave a huge shoutout to Michigan’s running backs coach Tony Alford, and it’s easy to see why. “Teaching little running backs to big running backs like Ezekiel Elliot, it feels great to have a chance to be coached by him,” Hiter said.

Aside from his great relationship with the coaching staff, Hiter is known as a true multisport athlete. He finished as a state qualifier at the VHSL Class 4A indoor meet as a sophomore in the 55-meter dash, long jump, and triple jump. And Hiter was also named the All-Central Virginia Player of the Year. Additionally, the VHSL Class 5 All-State selection in 2024. Thus, Michigan sees a player who can be explosive in the run game and also develop into a solid three-down back. His strong core and low center of gravity help him break tackles and keep pushing yards after contact. This decision boosts Michigan’s recruiting class to a potential top-10 nationally. So, a very happy birthday, Bryce Underwood!! Hope you got a great birthday gift.

How Bryce and Savion will ignite the Wolverines’ offense

Michigan’s offense in 2026 is shaping up to be a thrilling blend of youth, talent, and returning experience. Bryce Underwood will be entering his second year as quarterback. And the massive addition of freshman running back Savion Hiter next season will be a major cherry on top. Hiter’s explosiveness and three-down potential will elevate Michigan’s run game, adding speed and physicality to an already solid backfield.

But it’s not just Bryce and Hiter who are ready to make a noise in 2026. The Wolverines have key returning players like Jordan Marshall, a junior wide receiver who’s expected to be a reliable target. And Justice Haynes, a senior running back transfer from Alabama who brings experience and versatility. Haynes, if he stays for his senior year rather than entering the NFL Draft, plus redshirt freshman Jordan Marshall, will add depth and strong playmaking options for the offense.

The running back room promises competition and excitement with Hiter as the new star, alongside Marshall and Haynes. The offensive line is a crucial piece, too, with several solid recruits and returning players ensuring Bryce and the backs get the protection and blocking needed to unleash their potential.