Bryce Underwood to Leave Michigan? SEC Icon Makes LSU Pitch After Sherrone Moore’s Firing

QB Bryce Underwood committed to Michigan because the program sold him stability which is now fractured. The top player in the 2025 class watched his freshman season unfold under a staff that changed twice and now faces another reset after the university fired HC Sherrone Moore for cause. With leadership in flux again, LSU supporters wasted no time capitalizing on the uncertainty.

“Come home son @BryceUnderwoo16. We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU,” LSU alum Tyraan Mathieu wrote on his X on December 10.

Mathieu has long been a recognizable voice for LSU, and his involvement signals real interest from the Tigers’ orbit. His voice carries weight because his LSU resume remains unmatched. The former 12-year NFL safety earned SEC records with 11 career forced fumbles, won the Chuck Bednarik Award, and was a Heisman finalist.

Now, this pitch makes every sense. Bryce Underwood spent nearly a year verbally committed to LSU before flipping to Michigan just weeks ahead of last fall’s Early Signing Period. The decision came down to geography, stability, and what sources around the program described as “life-changing money” on the NIL front. Michigan built a comprehensive financial and developmental pitch, and the 6’4, 228-pound QB bought in.

Bryce Underwood’s freshman campaign was uneven but showed flashes. He secured the starting role early and finished with 2,229 passing yards, 9 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a season that placed Michigan at No. 105 nationally in passing offense. Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 14 QB and No. 12 passer in the Big Ten. ESPN listed his QBR at 73.0, ranking him 28th in the country. Those numbers matter because a second-year jump requires continuity, not upheaval.

LSU now believes it can offer the opposite. HC Lane Kiffin’s arrival has reshaped the Tigers’ recruiting posture, especially at QB. Kiffin’s reputation as one of the nation’s most aggressive and efficient offensive play-callers has already helped LSU communicate a clear message that the Tigers intend to spend and upgrade immediately. That message lands differently for a QB already tied emotionally to LSU once before.

Bryce Underwood originally leaned heavily on his relationship with LSU QB coach Joe Sloan, but he was dismissed after Brian Kelly’s firing in October, and most of the remaining assistants will move on after the bowl game. LSU cannot rely on past bonds. What it can sell now is Lane Kiffin himself. And for a young QB seeking high-level development, that pitch carries weight. So, before LSU can make a serious push, Michigan must stabilize a program that enters yet another leadership crisis.

Sherrone Moore is fired for cause

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore after an internal investigation concluded there was “credible evidence” he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. His tenure ends with an 18-8 record including a 9-3 season capped by a 24-7 loss to Ohio State and multiple disciplinary issues dating back to 2023. And now, those prior issues frame the broader conversation about program direction.

Sherrone Moore had already served a one-game suspension for recruiting violations and faced another for the 2026 opener connected to the sign-stealing saga. Each penalty contributed to the university’s larger evaluation before the firing. With him out, Michigan has shifted control to associate HC Biff Poggi, who will lead the Wolverines into the Citrus Bowl against Texas on December 31.

As of now, Bryce Underwood has not entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. But with Sherrone Moore gone, the program in transition, and LSU’s orbit already signaling renewed interest, his future in Ann Arbor is no longer a settled topic. And until Michigan names a permanent direction, the nation’s top QB remains at the center of an unpredictable storyline.