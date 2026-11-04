Bryce Underwood Urged to Leave Michigan & Join SEC College That Changed 2 Current NFL QBs’ Career

Michigan spent millions, brought in billionaires, and rolled out the red carpet to make Bryce Underwood the face of its football program. Less than two years later, that expensive gamble is looking like a disaster. The quarterback once hailed as the Wolverines’ future is now facing questions about whether he even belongs in Ann Arbor.

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One voice making that argument is Raveon Hoston, better known online as Resilient Ray. The host of You Said What??? has a pretty clear destination in mind for Bryce Underwood. And that’s LSU.

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“Come put Louisiana water in your body, Bryce,” he wrote on Instagram. “Ask Burrow and Jayden about that Louisiana water.”

He wasn’t finished there. Hoston pointed to Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as examples of what LSU can do for a QB whose career needs a reset.

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Joe Burrow couldn’t break through at Ohio State. LSU gave him the keys, and then he won the Heisman, led the Tigers to a national championship, and went first overall in 2020. Jayden Daniels came from Arizona State and had his own breakout in Baton Rouge. He threw LSU into the spotlight in 2023, won the Heisman, and became Washington’s No. 2 pick a year later.

Neither player began his college career in Baton Rouge. Both found another level there. That is the comparison Hoston wants Bryce Underwood to consider. He wants the QB to leave Michigan, join LSU, and give himself another chance to develop under Lane Kiffin.

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“So Bryce Underwood, put this Michigan stuff behind you, take it like a man and go,” he said. “Get with LSU and get better.”

LSU has already shown it can take QBs from different situations and turn them into legitimate NFL prospects. Whether Lane Kiffin can recreate that success is another question, but the program has a convincing history to sell. And Bryce Underwood already knows the place. He was committed to LSU for nearly a year before changing his mind and choosing Michigan in November 2024.

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Michigan pulled out all the stops to get Bryce Underwood. Dave Portnoy offered financial backing, while billionaire Larry Ellison and Tom Brady reportedly helped convince him to choose Ann Arbor. The deal was reportedly worth $12 million over four years, well above LSU’s offer.

The money raised expectations, but the numbers haven’t backed them up. Bryce Underwood completed 60.3% of his passes in 2025, throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. This season, his completion rate has dropped to 58.1%, with 924 passing yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Michigan eventually ran out of patience and handed the job to Tommy Carr.

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First-year head coach Kyle Whittingham made his position clear on Monday, confirming that Carr would start against Michigan State and remain the starter for the “foreseeable future.” That is not encouraging news for Bryce Underwood. If Carr stays healthy, he could spend the remainder of the season watching from the sideline.

LSU’s interest, if it develops, would make for an intriguing reunion. The Tigers have a new coaching staff under Lane Kiffin, so Bryce Underwood would not be returning to the same program he originally committed to. But the opportunity to start over in the SEC could be appealing.

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There is also a potential QB opening to consider. If Sam Leavitt leaves for the 2027 NFL Draft, LSU could explore other options, although there is no confirmation that Bryce Underwood is being targeted.

For now, Hoston’s comments remain a public recruiting pitch, with no indication that LSU is actively pursuing Underwood. But the irony is hard to ignore. Michigan reportedly spent millions convincing him to abandon LSU, only for the quarterback to lose his starting job less than two years later. Now, the very program he rejected is being pitched as his escape route.

Whether Lane Kiffin wants him is another question, but Michigan’s expensive gamble is already looking like a costly disappointment.