Bryce Underwood’s Former Coach Uses Dirty Antics to Hurt Kyle Whittingham and Michigan OC

College football’s coaching carousel is already a circus, but now fake reports are dragging coaches into jobs they were never linked to. One doctored graphic is all it takes to turn baseless speculation into a full-blown controversy, leaving programs scrambling to address rumors that never had any credibility.

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That is what happened after Florida State moved on from Mike Norvell. A graphic shared on social media brought Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck into the Seminoles’ coaching search. The post drew further attention because it came from a former Michigan staff member who later coached at the high school attended by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

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“You really doctoring images from news outlets now? These names were never reported by me or my colleagues,” reporter Brandon Marcello wrote on X on November 2.

Connor Stalions shared an altered graphic resembling a CBS Sports coaching-candidate report. Marcello challenged the post, making clear that neither he nor his colleagues had reported the names included in the edited version.

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Stalions defended the post as a joke, replying, “God forbid we exercise a little humor on this app!”

However, Marcello believed the issue went beyond humor. He argued that attaching his name to fabricated reporting could mislead people unfamiliar with Stalions’ social media activity.

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“You don’t need to use my name and credibility to give credence to your joke and potentially steer those unfamiliar with your style toward misinformation, which is credited only to my name and not yours. I hope you can understand that,” Marcello added.

His concern highlights a broader problem with coaching rumors. A fabricated candidate list carrying the name of an established reporter can appear credible, particularly when shared without context. For programs such as Michigan, that can create unnecessary speculation about coaching stability, even when there is no evidence of an impending departure.

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Florida State announced Norvell’s departure on November 1 after a 3-5 start to the 2026 season, including a 36-24 loss to Clemson. The program named Rick Stockstill interim head coach and launched a national search. Norvell’s seven-year tenure ended with a 41-39 record, despite an ACC championship and undefeated regular season in 2023.

Marcello’s actual CBS Sports report identified several candidates to watch, including Manny Diaz, Eli Drinkwitz, Jake Dickert, Kenny Dillingham, Jason Eck, Blake Baker, and Glenn Schumann. Rhett Lashlee and former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher were also mentioned as possible wild-card options.

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Whittingham and Beck were absent from that list. Instead, the altered graphic included both Michigan coaches alongside Marcus Freeman and Mario Cristobal, creating the appearance that CBS Sports had connected them to Florida State’s opening.

For Michigan, the timing was particularly inconvenient. Whittingham is leading the Wolverines, while Beck oversees an offense already facing questions about its performance. Neither coach has been publicly linked to a confirmed move to Florida State, yet their inclusion in the graphic introduced another potential distraction.

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Stalions’ involvement also brings a controversial history into the picture. He previously worked as a football analyst under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and became a central figure in the NCAA investigation into the program’s advanced scouting and sign-stealing operation.

The investigation involved the recording of opponents’ signals, and Stalions resigned from Michigan in November 2023. His association with that scandal makes his latest actions particularly noteworthy, although it does not establish that he intended to undermine the Wolverines.

After leaving Michigan, Stalions moved into high school coaching. He worked with Detroit Mumford before joining Belleville High School’s staff during the 2024 postseason, when the school was home to Underwood, one of the nation’s highest-rated quarterback recruits.

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Underwood initially committed to LSU before flipping to Michigan. Stalions’ presence at Belleville attracted attention because of the Wolverines’ recruitment of the quarterback, although no established evidence shows that Stalions influenced his decision.

That connection remains relevant as Michigan faces questions about Underwood’s development. With the quarterback’s struggles already putting Whittingham’s decisions and Beck’s offensive unit under scrutiny, the altered coaching graphic has added another talking point surrounding the staff responsible for his progress.

Marcello later shared the original CBS Sports clip, allowing readers to compare his reporting with Stalions’ altered version. His objection centered on the misuse of his professional credibility, rather than the simple act of joking about a coaching search.

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Stalions maintains that the post was intended as humor. But the incident illustrates how easily manipulated graphics can blur the line between speculation and verified reporting, especially during a high-profile coaching search.

For now, Florida State’s search and Michigan’s coaching situation remain separate. There is no confirmed indication that Whittingham or Beck is considering a move to Tallahassee.