Bryce Underwood’s Michigan Contract: NIL Deals, Perks, Buyouts & More

Bryce Underwood’s Michigan contract has been the most talked-about topic since he announced his commitment in 2024. The firing of Michigan HC Sherrone Moore brought Underwood’s NIL contract back to conversation, wondering if he would leave the Wolverines. Let’s take a deep dive into understanding Bryce Underwood’s contract with Michigan, potential Buyouts, and NIL deal.

Bryce Underwood’s Michigan Contract & Buyout

Bryce Underwood signed a four-year NIL deal with Michigan worth $10 million to $12 million, coming out of high school, and gets paid more than $2 million annually. According to On3‘s Pete Nakos, the Michigan QB does not have a buyout clause in his contract, meaning that he does not owe any money if he leaves the program.

“Sources have told On3 that those in Underwood’s camp are paying close attention to who the next hire will be following the recent upheaval at Michigan,” Nakos wrote. “The contract Underwood signed to go to Michigan does not include a buyout, sources tell On3. The lack of a buyout makes it possible for Underwood to enter the transfer portal.”

The former No. 1 recruit signed with Michigan, flipping his commitment from LSU. Sherrone Moore played a significant role in the flip, and Michigan’s firing of Moore, along with the lack of a buyout, keeps the buzz alive. Besides this, LSU’s hiring of Lane Kiffin and the Tigers’ search for their starting quarterback add fuel to the fire.

Bryce Underwood NIL Valuation

According to On3 NIL valuation, Underwood’s NIL currently stands at $3 million. The freshman QB now has the fourth-highest NIL rank in college football, and fifth fifth-highest NIL in NIL 100. He is only ranked below Texas QB Arch Manning ($5.3M), Ohio State QB Jeremiah Smith ($4.2M), and Miami QB Carson Beck ($3.1M).

Despite ups and downs in the freshman season, which saw the Wolverines have a 9-3 record, the No. 1 recruit has a standard NIL valuation. He threw 2,229 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions, and also rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Despite multiple non-scoring games, there are big expectations for the QB, and his projection suggests a constant rise in his financial status.

Bryce Underwood NIL Sponsors

Michigan’s 5-star QB has been making use of his NIL from the moment he got enrolled for the Wolverines. Bryce Underwood announced his partnership with Michigan’s NIL collective, Champions Circle, and Valiant Management to launch a merch store, ‘Bryce Underwood Shop’. Through which he raises funds by selling autographed cards, jersey T-shirts, and more.

He’s been the face of Barstool’s Black Friday sales in 2024. Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool, made the collaboration official with a public announcement on the Barstool College Football Show.

“Black Friday, we have a Bryce Underwood-Barstool collab coming out in the store with him, proceeds going to Bryce Underwood. So be on the lookout for that,” Portnoy said.

Underwood collaborated with Hollister, a clothing brand, and gave a shoutout to the brand being a part of his signing day. “It’s official✍🏽 Shoutout to @hollister for getting me together for signing day #hollisterpartner #hollistergameday #hollistercommit” Underwood wrote on Instagram. On3 reported that he also participated in the photo shoot with Carnell Tate in November 2026.

In the pre-season, the freshman QB joined one of the nine athletes to partner with ‘Beats by Dre’ for the third class of ‘Beats Elite.’ Moving down the season, Underwood signed a NIL deal with Celsius, a fitness and beverage brand, and was featured in the promotional video alongside Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Love, and Cade Clubnik.