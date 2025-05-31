Bryce Underwood’s Record Breaking NIL Deal: Sponsorships, Endorsements, Contracts, and More

The college sports landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, with high school athletes entering into the collegiate arena not just as prospects but as million-dollar brands. The No. 1 QB recruit in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, is the clearest signal for that. He is setting a new precedent before even stepping into the college football world with a reported $12.5 million NIL deal connected to Michigan’s Championship Circle collective. From strategic brand alignment to exclusive endorsements, his business playbook is as powerful as his passing game. As the lines between professional marketing and amateur athletics blur, Underwood isn’t just playing football; he’s playing the NIL game to win.

How much are Bryce Underwood’s NIL deals worth?

Underwood has quickly become a lightning rod in the NIL universe. In the wild college football world where money now talks louder than tradition, the Michigan Wolverines QB has bagged a splashy $12.5 million NIL deal. It’s noteworthy that the Wolverines’ recruiting class is loaded with high-value signees, yet somehow, their NIL collective didn’t crack the top 10 richest list released last week by Crain & Company. This hefty figure has raised eyebrows across the NCAA.

The deal includes endorsements, performance incentives, appearances, and a likely back-end load to retain him beyond freshman year. Underwood chose Michigan over LSU. But note solely because of tradition, rather than for the scope and stability of Michigan’s NIL program. Before Underwood flipped officially, reports were swirling that Michigan was preparing for a massive offer.

They offered $10.5 million over four years to Underwood, but the figure reached approximately $12 million. The exact figures are yet to be disclosed, though, but those numbers are pretty close to accurate. It appears that this figure was several multiples of LSU’s offer. As per numerous reports, the Tigers offered around $1.5 million per year. And according to The Advocate, if Underwood had stuck with his commitment, he would have been the highest-paid player at LSU.

Adding fuel to the hype, the jersey no. 19 has already signed with a major trading card company, Bowman U, which reinforces his marketability.

Bryce Mitchell’s endorsements & contract

While he is dominating the NIL headlines, he is also walking a brand deal in cleats. As soon as he committed to the Michigan Wolverines, the NIL floodgates opened. As mentioned earlier, his first endorsement came from a trading card company. This partnership has positioned Underwood among the rare high school athletes who secure lucrative branding agreements before even taking a college snap. However, it’s just the start. He also has endorsements with Hollister. Underwood’s NIL deal also includes a partnership with Feldman Chevrolet of Highland. This landed him and his parents with vehicles. He has also partnered with Michigan’s Champions Circle NIL collective and Valiant Management for releasing merchandise.

And as mentioned before, his contract is rumored to be around $10-12.5 million. And the figure is potentially the most ambitious ever promised to a college QB. At just 17, Underwood is certainly proving that in the NIL era, elite athletes don’t wait for the NFL to get paid—they build empires while still in school. Gone are the days when players literally waited to cash in. Today, their stats are leveraging their spotlight from day one. And Underwood stands at the forefront, demonstrating how far timing and talent can take you.