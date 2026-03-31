Bryce Underwood’s WR Teammate Shares Positive Spring Intel on Michigan QB Amid Mounting Pressure

Just like last year, all eyes are once again on Michigan and its star quarterback, Bryce Underwood. His debut season had its ups and downs, with the downs casting a shadow over his future. And, Underwood will be entering the second season against the backdrop of Michigan navigating yet another crisis-marred offseason. But wide receiver JJ Buchanan’s honest take on his teammate’s development should put Michigan’s opponents on notice.

We were in the same recruiting cycle, best quarterback and best recruit in the country,” Buchanan told the press about Underwood, after spring practice. “Everything you need in a quarterback — charisma, build, arm. He has everything that you need. With this new system, with this new belief that we have instilled in him, I think that he will take a huge leap this year.”

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Buchanan has never played with Underwood before, since he joined Michigan this year as a transfer from Utah. The WR will find it easier than the QB when it comes to playing in the current offense, since it is the latter who has to unlearn and relearn things. But for Buchanan to say this with months left to go for the season opener is a huge positive. Especially when Underwood has to reclaim some of his reputation as one of the best players in the league.

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Fans overburdened Underwood with unrealistic expectations for an 18-year-old. However, freshman jitters, bad coaching calls, and a lackluster offense turned that spotlight away from him completely. Underwood did finish with 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he also recorded nine interceptions and a 60.3% completion rate. He struggled in games that required the most out of him.

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For example, against Oklahoma last year, Michigan lost 13‑24. Underwood completed only 9 of 24 passes, for a 37.5% completion rate and 142 passing yards. He didn’t throw any touchdowns or interceptions. Later, against Michigan State, Underwood threw for only 86 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. In the Citrus Bowl against Texas, the QB kept Michigan in the run for a win until he threw those costly two interceptions. While he needs to develop both his passing and rushing skills, the blame for his bad numbers can’t be pinned on him entirely.

Part of the problem was receiver drops. Over nine games, Michigan’s receivers dropped 15 passes. Two receivers caused most of the drops: Semaj Morgan dropped six passes, and Channing Goodwin dropped five. Even the Wolverines’ offensive line couldn’t protect Bryce Underwood properly. As the season went on, it showed that Michigan never built the offense around Underwood. But this year, Kyle Whittingham has done the opposite.

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“We do want to work with what he’s comfortable doing,” offensive coordinator Jason Beck told the press. “You know, we don’t need to like reinvent the wheel and try to do some whole new mechanics or anything. So we want to work within, you know, how he’s comfortable naturally operating.”

Spring practices also show that the offense is now built around him. Underwood already works well with Andrew Marsh, which helps the passing game, while JJ Buchanan’s flexibility and Jordan Marshall’s big-play ability give the team even more weapons. Bryce Underwood, as a sophomore, should be considered a threat.

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Bryce Underwood sees praise from QB coach

When Kyle Whittingham became Michigan’s coach, he hired Jason Beck to run the offense and brought in Koy Detmer Jr., Utah’s quarterback coach, to help Bryce Underwood. Detmer Jr. praised Underwood for working really hard and being very dedicated to getting better.

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“Bryce is a kid; he holds himself to such a high standard, and he has big goals for himself… And with Bryce, he shows that every single day. He wants to be so great,” Detmer Jr. said.

“For him, this spring, it’s just kind of sharpening up his toolbox, so to speak, whether it be with his feet or timing on certain throws and things like that,” he said.

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Bryce Underwood’s rushing game is a big area of focus for the offensive staff. He came to Michigan with a lot of hype as a dual-threat QB, but former head coach Sherrone Moore was reserved when it came to using Underwood in the rushing game. He did have two more than qualified backs in Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes at that time. But the latter has transferred out of Michigan, allowing Underwood some room to get those rushing yards in.

And when it comes to his leadership skills, it’s something he’s shown as a freshman. That is why he was also named as offensive captain for this season. This time, expect Underwood to look a lot different when he takes to the field in the season.