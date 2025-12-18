Ryan Day Hit With First Major Consequence of Brian Hartline Leaving OSU

OC and WR coach Brian Hartline built a reputation as one of the best recruiters in the country, stacking Ohio State’s wide receiver room with five-star talent year after year. But his move to take the head coaching job at South Florida has suddenly shaken things up in Columbus. While he is expected to stay on through the playoffs to keep some continuity, the impact of his exit is already being felt. HC Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have taken their first real hit.

“Ohio State WR Bryson Rodgers plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports. The 6’3 190 WR appeared in 20 games in his time with the Buckeyes. He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left,” On3’s Hayes Fawcett posted the news on X.

The tough part in all of this is that Brian Hartline was the one who brought Rodgers to Ohio State in the first place. He offered him a scholarship, built a strong relationship during the recruiting process, and helped sell him on Columbus. Rodgers, a Florida native who grew up in Warren, Ohio. He called the Buckeyes his “dream offer” and committed back in April 2022. Rodgers was part of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class.

He arrived alongside other Florida standouts like four-star running back Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale American Heritage and four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins from Cocoa. He spent three seasons with the Buckeyes and appeared in seven games this year. On the field, Rodgers recorded six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown this season. Overall, he finished his Ohio State career with 11 receptions for 125 yards. This also isn’t his first time testing the waters.

Rodgers entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in 2023 but ultimately decided to return for two more years. Right now, it’s unclear whether he’ll suit up for Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have a first-round bye and will face the winner of Miami vs. Texas A&M. That said, Ohio State still boasts a loaded wide receiver room even without Rodgers. All-American Jeremiah Smith leads the group, with veteran Carnell Tate stepping in as the No. 2 option.

Brian Hartline’s little parting gift

Before Brian Hartline officially heads to South Florida for his first head coaching job, Ohio State is rewarding him with a $400,000 bonus. That money comes from Ohio State’s postseason incentive pool. It will pay out a combined $4.3 million to Ryan Day and 13 staff members following the team’s Big Ten title-game appearance and playoff berth. Within that pool, Hartline ranks second in bonuses, trailing only Matt Patricia.

Those incentives are tied strictly to team success, not future employment. So Hartline remains fully eligible even as he prepares to take over at USF. And the payout is well-earned. After Hartline took full control of the offense from Chip Kelly this season on a $2 million salary, OSU delivered one of its most efficient attacks in years. The Buckeyes ranked 13th nationally in scoring at 37 points per game, 24th in total offense at 438.5 yards per game, and 24th in passing at 267 yards per game.

The offensive line also allowed just six sacks all regular season. Keeping Hartline through the playoff run preserves continuity for quarterback Julian Sayin and star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. And if Ohio State keeps winning, the rewards could grow even larger. The postseason incentives can climb as high as 35% of his base salary if the Buckeyes make another championship run.

