Upsetting News for Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt as 2026 DB Target Hints at College Destination

The 2025 playoff snub wasn’t the only blow for Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt squad this month. Now the Commodores are bracing for another setback in their 2026 recruiting class, as top safety prospect Bryson Williams appears to be slipping away.

Back in June, Williams, the Omaha safety everyone’s been buzzing about, hit social media to announce he was committing to Iowa State over Vanderbilt, Washington State, Colorado State, and a few others. But once Matt Campbell bolted for Penn State, it felt inevitable that Williams would reopen his recruitment. Now Vanderbilt is back in the mix, going head-to-head with Penn State to try and get him to Nashville for the second time.

“Penn State and Vandy are at the top, but still have other power schools texting me as well,” Williams told Rivals. It seems that Matt Campbell was the only source of attraction at Iowa State, which is why Williams committed. And now, that source of attraction has travelled all the way to Happy Valley. “They have the best head coach in college football,” Williams said about Penn State.

However, the 17-year-old isn’t leaning towards one program; he is being diplomatic. “Similar to Matt Campbell, Clark Lea is a top coach as well,” Williams said. “They recruit and preach the same stuff. Very similar cultures as well.”

Being a senior, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 73 tackles, six picks, and six more pass breakups. He even took two of those interceptions to the house. And on offense, he hauled in 23 passes for 410 yards and 10 touchdowns. No wonder Clark Lea wants him. Even back in June, when Williams committed to the Cyclones, he had nothing but praise for Lea.

“I can see myself playing for [Vanderbilt],” Williams said after his June 6th visit to Nashville. “They have a great staff, and I really believe that with what coach Lea is doing with the program, it would be a great fit.”

Is Matt Campbell playing the pied piper?

Bryson Williams is not the start of a mass exodus from Iowa State. Matt Campbell is making waves in recruiting Cyclones players and prospects to jump ship. Campbell arrives with a reputation for building overachieving rosters at Iowa State. He went 72–55, produced 15 NFL draft picks in seven years, and reached double-digit wins in 2024 despite operating with fewer resources than most Big 12 peers. But now, as per sources, Campbell will lean heavily in the transfer portal. At quarterback, Rocco Becht is the obvious centerpiece.

A three-year starter, he threw for 2,565 yards with 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2025. He even surpassed 3,000 passing yards and 48 total touchdowns across the previous two seasons. He already carried Iowa State to a Big 12 title game appearance in 2024. Next up, it’s RB Carson Hansen. Hansen emerged as Iowa State’s feature back with 188 carries for 952 yards (5.1 per carry) and 6 scores. Abu Sama complemented him with 732 rushing yards at 5.2 per carry and five touchdowns, giving Campbell a thunder-and-lightning duo that fits his run-heavy identity.

On the perimeter, Brett Eskildsen offers a ready-made WR1. As Iowa State’s leading receiver, he posted 30 catches for 526 yards and five scores as a true sophomore. His existing chemistry with Becht would accelerate Penn State’s passing-game install if both of them jump ship. Defensively, Kooper Ebel tied for Iowa State’s team lead with 77 tackles in 2025.

