Buckeye WR Legend Sets Sky-High Expectations for Younger Brother Joining Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Living in the shadow of an NFL Hall of Famer father and a Buckeye legend brother is no easy task, but Jett Harrison is making it look effortless. The elite wide receiver from Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Prep committed to Ohio State this July. He is following directly in the footsteps of his older brother, Marvin Harrison Jr., who tore up college football in Columbus before becoming a top NFL draft pick. But before Jett even steps onto campus, his big brother has already set the bar sky-high.

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Speaking to reporters at Arizona Cardinals training camp on August 17, Marvin Jr. did not hold back about his younger brother’s raw potential. He admitted that Jett is far more gifted than he was at the same stage.

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“I’ve always said before, Jett is obviously a lot more talented than I ever was at his age. I think the thing that really sets us apart is just the mentalities that we have. I just love the confidence he has in himself and feels he can do anything in this world, and I love that about him,” said Marvin Jr.

That praise isn’t just brotherly love. Jett Harrison’s numbers on the field back it up. As a freshman, he helped lead St. Joseph’s Prep to a state championship, following that up with an explosive sophomore run, scoring 15 touchdowns and dominating top national competition. Scouts have already started comparing his fluid route-running and soft hands to Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

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However, to carry his brother’s legacy in Columbus, the 5-star 2028 WR has to fill big shoes. During his three years with the Buckeyes, Marvin Jr. turned himself into a generational talent, winning the prestigious Biletnikoff Award and earning back-to-back Consensus All-American honors. He posted a monster 1,211-yard season in 2023, setting a standard for excellence that few wideouts in college football history have ever matched.

Imago Credits: Instagram @jettharrison

For the Harrison family, that relentless drive is simply part of their DNA. Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. sees the same fiery edge in his youngest son that carried both him and Marvin Jr. to the top.

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“Competitor is an understatement. The will to win… That’s what makes him who he is today. Losing is not an option,” said the 2028 WR’s father to ON3 when speaking about Jett’s mindset.

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Beyond raw athletic ability, Marvin Jr. remains focused on keeping his younger brother grounded as the national spotlight grows brighter. He continuously preaches the importance of daily work ethic, reminding Jett that talent alone does not survive at the highest level.

That guidance is paying off early. Off the field, Jett is already building his personal brand, recently securing a high-profile endorsement deal with New Balance to start carving out his own national identity.

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“I always emphasize just the work ethic. Just continue to work no matter what phase you are in your career; continue to put the work in, and everything else will take care of itself,” added Marvin Jr.

Why Columbus remains the gold standard

Jett had no shortage of options, holding offers from elite programs across the country, including Oregon and Miami. Yet, his decision to pick Ohio State came down to more than just family tradition. Head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton have maintained a dominant pipeline, transforming elite recruits into early NFL draft picks year after year. For a top-tier wideout, Columbus remains the premier launchpad to the pros.

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Since 2021, names like Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Carnell Tate, and Emeka Egbuka are some names who have made it to the pros through Ohio State.

While Jeremiah Smith is getting ready for the upcoming NFL draft, Ohio State brought in another elite WR, Jamier Brown, for the 2027 class, as Harrison joins the 2028 class.

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As Jett continues his high school career, national scouts like Rivals’ Charles Power describe him as an advanced route-runner with rare ball-tracking ability for his age. With Marvin Jr. setting the expectation and Ohio State providing the stage, the youngest Harrison is positioned to turn high family expectations into his own legendary Buckeye career.