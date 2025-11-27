Budding FCS Star Hits Transfer Portal for 2nd Time After Dream Big Ten Move Failed Miserably

Essentials Inside The Story Meet Tyrell Green who enters the portal for the second time

The transfer portal is becoming increasingly crowded, with over 130 players having already announced their intentions to enter it. For years, it has been a trump card for many and miserable for some. A budding FCS star, who had a challenging transferring experience, announced his entry to the portal for the second time.

National CFB writer Chris Hummer reported on Wednesday that he heard from AP Sports Agency that Purdue offensive lineman Tyrell Green is preparing to enter the transfer portal for the second time.

Hummer wrote on X, “Purdue offensive lineman Tyrell Green plans to enter the transfer portal, @APSportsAgency tells @mzenitz and I for @247Sports. He was a 2024 FCS Freshman All-American last season at Eastern Kentucky and redshirted this season at Purdue.”

The 6-foot-5, 360-pounder is a native of Toledo, Ohio, and prepped at Central Catholic High School. He’s a 2-star prospect of the 2024 class, spending his true freshman season at Eastern Kentucky University. The offensive lineman is highly regarded for his size and potential.

During his freshman year, he started 10 out of 13 games, playing a pivotal role in the Colonels’ offense. His solid protection in the line of scrimmage helped pave the way for EKU’s RBs to post a total of 2,422 rushing yards. It was the third-most rushing yards in conference history.

This helped the program earn 4,522 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns. He finished the season as the FCS Freshman All-American honoree.

Following the enormous success, Green entered the spring transfer portal as a 3-star OL in April 2025 and joined the Purdue Boilermakers, over interest from Texas Tech and Syracuse. He was one of the extensive collection of OL brought to Purdue and considered a replacement for Will Heldt.

After working with the scout team, he got buried on the depth chart, and then he redshirted, maintaining three years of eligibility.

As the Big Ten dream went in vain at Purdue, the offensive lineman entered the portal for the second time, with big hopes, and a fresh opportunity to showcase his power and athleticism at the best.

Tyrell Green’s potential next school

Before transferring to Purdue in 2024, Texas Tech was the place Tyrell Green was linked to. Joey McGuire and his coaching staff are actively pursuing the Green, as they face challenges with offensive line depth because of injury concerns. If he wishes to land a commitment this fall, he would join a young lineman group including Jacob Ponton, Ellis Davis, Connor Carty, and Holton Hendrix.

The other school, which showed interest in Green in the previous transfer window, was Syracuse. He visited Orange during the window, and there was significant interest in securing a commitment from the OL.

According to the Portal Report, numerous schools, including those in New Mexico, Charlotte, Ohio, Georgia State, Miami, Tulane, Florida State, and Mississippi State, as well as other prominent programs, expressed interest in him.

However, it didn’t go as expected. It would be interesting to see which among these programs is still interested in landing the OL on their campus.