“Burning in My Spirit”: Deion Sanders Comes Clean On Backing HBCU Hero Despite Jackson State Snub

For all the noise surrounding his exit from Jackson State, Deion Sanders’ commitment to elevating HBCU coaching hasn’t wavered. Despite a rough ending to his previous coaching stint, Sanders didn’t think twice before calling Prairie View A&M’s head coach to his team and helping him to learn. Now, he is putting out the exact reason behind his move.

The messy 2022 exit from Jackson State still lingers. Fans branded Coach Prime a “sellout,” and his campus mural was even vandalized. Yet, that bitter departure hasn’t severed his HBCU ties. Instead of turning his back on the culture, Sanders is actively pulling up the next generation of Black college coaches.

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Sanders invited Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson to Colorado’s spring practice. He welcomed Jackson to observe the team and learn, continuing his habit of building relationships and sharing knowledge. For him, only his potential mattered more than anything else.

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“Authenticity, realness, genuineness, love for kids, and love for people—like, he just wants to inspire and uplift and motivate and coach you and just guide you through life, man,” Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said on Thee Pregame Network. “He’s got that thing about him, and that’s it, and I don’t want him not to be seen the way he needs to be seen. That brother there has a gift, man.

That brother got a gift, and he’s where you were, yes, as far as the confidence and even farther—yeah, even farther because he’d been coaching much longer—but that brother got a gift, man. His ad has a gift too. I just felt obligated. I’m serious; it was like a burning in my spirit. I had to reach him; I had to go get him.”

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Jackson came to Colorado with 12 staff members and a notebook full of questions. He had a clear goal. He did not just want to learn football but also wanted to understand the business side of the game. After the visit, he took back new ideas about training, helping players in school, and better recruiting, which could improve his program.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during warm ups prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_009.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree439939

The connection started months earlier when Sanders saw one of Jackson’s videos talking about his program and vision as a coach, and contacted him. In January, he called Jackson and said, “Whenever you guys want to come out here, let me know.” Jackson had been waiting for this chance, so he quickly planned the visit along with his athletic director, Anton Goff, and other staff members.

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Deion Sanders did not just invite a random coach. Tremaine Jackson proved himself as a legitimate HBCU heavyweight in 2025, leading Prairie View to a 10-win season and SWAC Championship. Coach Prime recognized a mirror image of his own Jackson State dominance and felt compelled to share Colorado’s Power Four resources.

During the visit, Jackson and his staff walked around Colorado’s facilities and watched the team practice. This helped them see how Deion Sanders runs his program. They learned new ideas that they can use at Prairie View, and both teams shared knowledge and built a stronger connection. Sanders identified it and backed him up. But he is not the only one who has shown his loyalty to the HBCU community.

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Deion Sanders’ son heads back to Jackson State

While Coach Prime builds bridges with other HBCU coaches, his son Shilo navigated the family’s complicated legacy by returning to Jackson State for a community event meant to help students stay safe during their prom nights. This visit became interesting because his father, Deion Sanders, used to coach at Jackson State.

When Deion Sanders left Jackson State to coach at Colorado, many fans got upset. Some people even called him a “sellout” because he left an HBCU program. The anger became serious when a student damaged a mural of Sanders on campus. This showed how strongly some people reacted to his decision.

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Even though people criticized Deion Sanders, he achieved a lot at Jackson State. He helped the team win two SWAC championships and brought in top recruit Travis Hunter, which gave the program national attention.

Critics argued that Sanders used the SWAC as a mere stepping stone. However, opening his facility to Jackson’s entire 12-man staff proves otherwise. The Colorado head coach might wear the Buffs’ black and gold now, but his drive to elevate HBCU coaching talent clearly remains untouched by past backlash.