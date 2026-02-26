Jon Sumrall Makes Feelings on New Assistant Very Clear in Strong Florida Message

December 1, 2025, Gainesville, Fl – Florida, USA: Jon Sumrall is introduced by athletic director Scott Stricklin as the new head coach of the University of Florida football team during a press conference on campus on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Gainesville USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251201_zaf_m67_013 Copyright: xStephenxM.xDowellx

Hiring Buster Faulkner was a win for Jon Sumrall in many ways. Not only did he get his hands on an experienced coach, but also someone who brings a new offensive philosophy to Gainesville. The potential shift in how the Gators will play in 2026 has fans excited, and Sumrall made his feelings clear about the man leading that change.

“I’ve known Buster for several years. Coached against him, maybe longer than I’ve actually known him,” Sumrall said on February 25. “Gotten to know him the last four years or so better. From an interpersonal standpoint, I have a ton of respect for his background.

What really attracted me to Buster being the right fit was that he’s tough-minded. He’s blue-collar. He wants to run the football. Has an air raid background, though, and has evolved based on who the surrounding personnel are. Great coaches and great coordinators adapt to the people they have on their team. And yes, we’re able to select who we want to some degree, but you have to fit and tailor what you’re doing.”

Faulkner’s philosophy is rooted in the Air Raid, having studied under disciples of Hal Mumme and Mike Leach. His early tenures at Arkansas State and Southern Miss reflected this with pass-heavy schemes. However, Faulkner did not rely solely on the passing game.

But what makes Faulkner an intriguing hire is his proven adaptability. At Middle Tennessee State, he pivoted to a rush-heavy attack to suit his personnel. More recently at Georgia Tech, he engineered a balanced offense that ranked among the nation’s best in both rushing (22nd) and passing (31st), showcasing his ability to tailor a system to his players’ strengths.

In comparison, the Gators ranked 90th nationally in passing yards, rushing yards, and points scored, highlighting their offensive struggles. That resulted in a 13th-place finish in the conference.

The offensive coordinator brought in receiver Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech, ensuring a familiar presence within the Gators’ offense. That sense of familiarity is something Sumrall understands well, as he also brought several former players and coaches with him to Gainesville. As a result, the program now has a new overall look.

Given Haynes King’s success under Faulkner, many expect a similar leap from one of the Gators’ young quarterbacks like Tramell Jones Jr., Aaron Philo, or Will Griffin. While that remains to be seen, Sumrall can take confidence in the trust Faulkner and the rest of the staff have placed in his vision for the upcoming 2026 season.

Jon Sumrall has the backing of current and former coaches

For Buster Faulkner, the biggest draw to Florida wasn’t just the allure of the SEC, but the chance to work directly with Jon Sumrall.

“I’m extremely excited to get to work under Jon Sumrall,” Faulkner said during his first interview. “He’s a proven winner, and that’s what excites me the most about this opportunity. Florida is a place where we can compete for national championships, and I can’t wait to meet the players and get this thing rolling!”

That must be a reassuring feeling for Sumrall, knowing he has a staff that trusts his process. But that trust goes beyond the current coaching staff. Current UNLV head coach and former Gators head coach Dan Mullen also gave his vote of confidence. Mullen said he was impressed with Sumrall’s work at Tulane and described him as someone who brings a tough defensive mindset that could help elevate the Gators to new heights next season.