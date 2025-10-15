BYU DT Ready to Give Up Friendship for Utah Game, Despite Kalani Sitake’s Humble Take

It’s rivalry week in Utah, and the state’s about to split down the middle: fifty miles, two programs, one century-old grudge. BYU vs. Utah is never just another Saturday. This one’s got a smashing twist, though. A lineman in Kalani Sitake’s BYU locker room used to wear Utah red. But now, he’s ready to put old bonds on ice for 60 minutes under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

That lineman is Keanu Tanuvasa, a redshirt junior who once called Salt Lake City home before trading it for Provo. On October 14, BYU insider Ben Criddle dropped a video on X that summed up the player’s mindset ahead of the showdown. “This week there probably won’t be much communication other than that Saturday when we are on the field against each other,” he said, his tone measured but firm.

“I’m hoping the best for those guys, and I look forward to a competitive match.” That’s focus, direction, and principle. And don’t expect BYU to get any secret intel from their ex-Ute.

Keanu Tanuvasa shrugged off any talk of insider knowledge, noting Utah’s offense is under Jason Beck. He’s a former BYU player turned Utes coordinator, with Devon Dampier, the elusive New Mexico transfer, steering the attack. In other words, same rivalry, new chessboard. His journey makes it even more poetic.

The California native from Mission Viejo served his church mission in Provo before his first stint at Utah, only to find himself back in the same city, this time wearing blue. When Keanu Tanuvasa spoke to the media this week, the emotion was a mix of gratitude and grit. “I’m just extremely excited and passionate to be able to take the field with so many individuals who’ve impacted my career,” he said.

“A lot of people could say it’s just another game. Obviously, I feel that it isn’t.” He added, “I’ve never had this game just circled… Now this game is circled, now that it’s game week.” But while the players treat this like a business trip, their coach is playing it cool as ever.

Kalani Sitake’s calm in the chaos

Kalani Sitake knows the emotional terrain better than anyone. The 50-year-old has lived on both sides – a decade under Kyle Whittingham at Utah, now a decade leading the Cougars. When asked about Utah fans’ reactions to Keanu Tanuvasa’s transfer, he didn’t bite.

“I think fans are gonna react however they want. I just hope that they respect the fact that it is a personal decision for these young men,” he said. Then came the line that defines Sitake’s approach. “There are players up at the U. that played for me here… I was honored to be their coach. I’m proud of them. I’ll always cheer for their success as they move on, but just not this weekend.”

And then, of Kyle Wittingham, Kalani Sitake said, “I worked 10 years with him, learned a lot from him and watched him grow in the industry and in his position… There’s a lot of things that he has helped me with as a coach in the profession.” The two cherish personal bonds besides the football field as they enjoy each other’s company.

He called the Utes HC a mentor, even a family friend, mentioning he’s got a niece performing in Utah’s color guard. “There’ll always be a connection there,” he added. “And I’m glad that other people are experiencing it themselves.”

You couldn’t script a better subplot. A player facing his old team, a coach facing his mentor, and two ranked programs colliding for the first time since 2009, when BYU won a 26–23 overtime thriller. This Saturday, friendships freeze, families divide, and bragging rights are back on the line in the Beehive State. Because when it’s BYU vs. Utah, even brotherhood has boundaries.