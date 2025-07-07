BYU Elite WR Commit Makes Kalani Sitake Admission as New Culture Awaits Post Jake Retzlaff Era

The last couple of weeks had been a spiral for Kalani Sitake in Provo. But while the headlines swirled around the sudden QB shakeup, a Ridgeline High phenom is giving BYU fans something else to channel their attention to. He’s changing tracks fast in the wake of Jake Retzlaff fallout. And he did it with the maturity that belies his age.

It’s only a matter of time before the name Graham Livingston will remain on your radar. This 3-star kid led the entire state of Utah in receiving yards, racking up 1,624 yards, 15 TDs, and 84 catches as a junior. And there’s another trait that makes him stand out. His speed is impressive. He clocked a 10.62 in the 100-meter dash. And he can thrive on both sides of the game with four pick-sixes and five total interceptions on defense. And now, he’s fully committed to BYU.

It’s not just about what he can do on Saturdays, though. It’s what Kalani Sitake emphasized that sold him. Graham Livingston’s interview with KSL Sports on July 6 came with an admission that stood out during his official visit. “I’d say it was the things that you learn during football that you can really apply into your life after football,” he said. “They really have a smart plan to help all the players that can’t maybe get to the league or get injured or something happens in their life that ends their football career. Like there’s always something after football and BYU, especially Kalani, he really helps apply that to us, and he wants the best for all of his players, and he really emphasizes that.” And that hit home for this speedy WR.

In an era where NIL, exposure, and instant gratification dominate recruiting pitches, Graham Livingston’s words hit differently. This wasn’t just about football. It’s about family, future, and fit. And Kalani Sitake hit all three. But even in football, his WR room is already loaded and thriving. Chase Roberts is back chasing a 1,000-yard season. Jojo Phillips and Parker Kingston are expected to step up in 2025. Then you’ve got Cody Hagen and Stanford transfer Tiger Bachmeier adding depth. Also add in freshman LaMason Waller and Tei Nacua, who’s been flashing with the ones, and you’ve got a formidable Big 12 WR room for 2025.

Graham Livingston, meanwhile, could be the future face of BYU’s receiver room. He chose BYU over Utah, Cal, Utah State, and more. He’s now the third WR to commit in Kalani Sitake’s 2026 class joining the likes of Legend Glasker and Terrance Saryon. There’s also blood in the blue. His older brother Hayden Livingston spent five years in Provo and now serves as a defensive GA. Family ties are real. Still, the timing of the Jake Retzlaff situation couldn’t be worse.

A new era dawns for Kalani Sitake post Jake Retzlaff

And while the quarterback room scrambles to find its footing, having a playmaker like Graham Livingston already locked in provides rare clarity for the future. He’s not just fast—he’s fearless, polished, and bought into the bigger vision. In a post-Retzlaff world, that kind of early buy-in matters. It sets a tone. And if the Cougars want to stay competitive in a loaded Big 12, that tone better echo beyond just 2025.

While the WR room looks loaded, there’s a storm at QB. Two months before kickoff, BYU’s QB1 walked out the door. Jake Retzlaff’s departure stems from a 2023 honor code violation tied to a civil lawsuit. The program’s most experienced signal-caller gone, OC Aaron Roderick’s 75% completion dream now sits in the hands of three vastly different QBs. McCae Hillstead brings a Utah State pedigree with 1,062 passing yards and 11 TDs from last year. Treyson Bourguet is a steady Western Michigan transfer with 10 games under his belt. And then there’s the wildcard in Bear Bachmeier, a Stanford flip with dual-threat juice.

Graham Livingston’s speed fits this new chaos perfectly. “With the offense that they have, they obviously like to throw deep, all these cool plays by A-Rod,” he said of WRs coach Fesi Sitake’s offense. “And they think my speed can be very versatile with their offense. Especially get into open field and motions and all that easy stuff and even special teams maybe with punt returning.” His decision is about trust and relationships with BYU’s passing attack under construction. But if Graham Livingston is the blueprint, Cougar Nation might want to buckle up. Because you never know, the end of an era could lead to a new and improved one.