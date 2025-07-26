BYU Great Urges McCae Hillstead & Treyson Bourguet for Drastic Shift as Kalani Sitake’s QB1 Outlook Clears

If Kalani Sitake didn’t have a QB headache before, he’s got a full-blown migraine now. Jake Retzlaff’s unexpected exit due to an honor code violation has cracked BYU’s room wide open. What was once a one-man show is now an audition with three untested leads. And the Big 12 doesn’t wait for late bloomers. That’s the fire McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and even true freshman Bear Bachmeier are walking into. So who takes the wheel? And more importantly, who’s even ready to drive?

The weight of that answer grew heavier after BYU legend Max Hall made an appearance on Cougar Sports Saturday presented by KSL Sports on July 25. Speaking as a man who knows exactly what it’s like under center at Provo, he didn’t sugarcoat the mentality shift required. “I think they have to change their mindset,” he said. “Because right now their mindset’s probably a little bit more of, you know, I’m a backup going into this season.” And that needs to flip because as long as the backup context is on the mind, there’s no zeal to watch film and put in extra effort. There’s no excuses, just urgency.

Max Hall is confident in the QB race. “Both those guys have experience. Maybe not a ton of experience, maybe not a lot of experience recently, but they do have experience,” he said. This brings us to the numbers. Transferring from Utah State, McCae Hillstead showed flashes in 2023 with 1,062 yards, 11 TDs, eight interceptions, and a 59.5% completion rate in eight games. As for Treyson Bourguet, he tossed for 713 yards, four TDs, and one pick for Western Michigan. Still, this race isn’t just about stats. It’s about fit, culture, and trust. And BYU insiders have thoughts.

Analyst Hans Olsen, on BYUtv Sports Nation, gave the nod to McCae Hillstead. “He’s an in-state product,” he said. “He’s got D-1 starting background. He, I’m sure, Aaron Roderick [offensive coordinator] is more familiar with him because he grew up here in Skyridge.” That kind of familiarity can’t be coached. But Matt Baiamonte has his own perspective on a KSL episode and for him, the hero is Treyson Bourguet. “I think he fits the culture of BYU the best,” he said. “The guy wants badly to be at BYU. He sought BYU out.” Which brings us to a turning point in this QB saga. Indecision might actually be Kalani Sitake’s best bet.

Who’s Kalani Sitake’s QB1?

Kalani Sitake isn’t in unfamiliar waters. While the current QB room might look inexperienced on paper, BYU has a strange history of thriving in exactly these kinds of chaotic quarterback situations. Since he took over in 2016, BYU won 48 games and lost 16 (.750) in seasons where the staff picked the starter late in fall camp. But when the staff named a starter early, they plummeted to 24-27, with two losing records and just one bowl win. So maybe scrambling isn’t always a bad thing because that’s where the competitive juice is squeezed out. That’s the outlook Kalani Sitake seems to be leaning into now.

Rather than rushing to name a starter for comfort’s sake, he’s letting the pressure cook. Letting competition sharpen everyone. Max Hall cleared BYU’s QB1 dilemma when he said, “Either one of them, I think, could be molded and shaped into being the starting quarterback. Having them together to compete is going to push them. And then plus the introduction of Bear into the mix, I think that’s just going to help too.”

And while 2025 remains a question mark, 2026 might be the answer. That’s because 5-star Ryder Lyons is waiting in the wings. The Folsom High phenom who turned down Oregon threw for 3,011 yards and 46 TDs as a junior. Add in 585 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs, and you’ve got a program-altering player who’s more than hype. Kalani Sitake and BYU may be flying blind right now but they’re not flying without hope.