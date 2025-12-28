BYU HC Kalani Sitake Makes Bold Statement Amidst USC-Notre Dame Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Kalani Sitake is all praise for his boys.

USC's approach stands in stark contrast to BYU.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Bowl game brought forth much celebration for the Cougars.

While teams like USC focused on shaping their playoff paths and even paused a long-time rivalry game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake struck a very different tone. Despite being on the edge of the CFP this season and ultimately falling short, Sitake remained optimistic, embracing the opportunity to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

“I love that these guys want to play the game, and we had everybody try to play,” said Sitake after BYU’s 25–21 bowl win against Georgia Tech. “The only ones that didn’t play are the ones that were injured, and we held out.

“… So, these guys love football. We love football. It just so happened that we were outside of it, and that’s okay. I love the maturity from our players, that they just—we earned another chance to play a game.”

It felt like a sharp contrast to USC’s approach. The Trojans weren’t even in playoff contention this season with a 9–3 record, yet they chose not to schedule Notre Dame in the future to make their playoff path more manageable. On the other hand, BYU was slotted at No. 12 in the final CFP rankings, but a loss to Texas Tech knocked them out of the committee’s plans and ended their title hopes. Still, Kalani Sitake and his team moved on without complaint, embraced their bowl opportunity, and turned it into a celebration.

That mindset highlights the Cougars’ head coach’s strength and belief in his players. Although Sitake admitted the committee’s decision was tough to process. But his team chose football over frustration and moved forward together. In contrast, USC’s decision to pause its historic rivalry with Notre Dame sent a different message.

The USC–Notre Dame series, one of CFB’s most iconic matchups, dates back to 1926 and carries championship implications, the famed Jeweled Shillelagh, and countless memorable moments. Now, with the rivalry nearing its 100-year mark in 2026, the pause hasn’t sat well with many fans or even some USC alumni.

“I’m upset with my alumni. Notre Dame is a game you play every year if you’re serious about being elite,” said 2002 Heisman winner Carson Palmer. “You don’t run from tradition or competition and forget about a top 5 rivalry.”

But it wasn’t just USC’s decision. Notre Dame also couldn’t solve how to keep the rivalry alive. USC reportedly tried to preserve the matchup by moving it to Week 0, but the Irish declined. Now, Notre Dame has reached a scheduling agreement with BYU, while BYU head coach Kalani Sitake remains focused on one thing: doing his part and continuing to play football, regardless of the outcome.

“Had up so much appreciation and gratitude for being invited to the Pop-Tarts Bowl… I was really proud of these guys, and that’s how you do things in life,” added Sitake. “If it’s not the way you wanted it to go, that’s okay. Your reaction is going to be what everybody’s going to define you with.”

After Notre Dame finalized its new deal with the CFP, USC opted not to renew its contract with the Irish beyond 2025. While that agreement gives Notre Dame a clear playoff path if it cracks the preseason Top 12, USC knows the Irish remain a tough hurdle, especially after losing to them this season. Probably, that’s why instead of continuing to face an elite opponent, USC chose to step away.

It’s a move that reflects a shortcut rather than confidence. In contrast, Kalani Sitake took the opposite approach. He absorbed the disappointment, stood by his team, and chose to move forward with dignity, presenting BYU’s setback not as an excuse, but as fuel.

It’s celebration time for Kalani Sitake

Kalani Sitake was all smiles in Orlando, as BYU erased a 21–10 hole and stunned Georgia Tech, 25–21, in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The comeback was sealed when Evan Johnson picked off Haynes King late, sending BYU and their head coach into full celebration mode. Then came the fun part.

Sitake was showered with Pop-Tarts Minis, and a Gatorade bath followed. At the podium, the Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy doubled as a toaster, with pastries popping up while he spoke with ESPN’s Quint Kessenich. When the toast was done, Sitake grabbed a freshly toasted Pop-Tart and took a bite. And the moment fit the season.

BYU finished 12–2, its first 12-win campaign since 2001. Now, Sitake, 6–2 in bowl games, has led the Cougars to three straight bowl wins and recently locked in a long-term extension at his alma mater.

While winning remains the head coach’s only focus, we’ll see how his next season unfolds.