BYU HC Kalani Sitake Responds to Staff Leaving For Other Jobs Across College Football

Losing staff members as a head coach can always be a tough blow, but BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is choosing to view it through a positive lens. Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, set to become Michigan’s next head coach and with ties to BYU assistants like defensive coordinator Jay Hill, faces a threat, but Sitake’s confidence in building his program is impressing others.

“You’re doing things the right way. People are going to want your guys, especially your coaching staff. So we’ve had a lot of people that are interested in our coaches and myself, and that’s a good sign,” said Sitake on Friday at the Pop-Tarts Bowl press conference regarding the possibility of coaches on his staff leaving for other jobs.

“It’s difficult when you’re the head coach, and you’re trying to keep things going, but if you have a great foundation, like I know Georgia Tech has, and we have, then guys are going to want them, and they’re going to other places. It’s a compliment,” added Sitake.

To Sitake, losing staff may sting, but if powerhouses are trying to poach your assistants, he sees it as a positive sign that the program is gaining real traction. BYU backed that up this season with an 11–2 record and now heads into a bowl matchup against Georgia Tech this weekend.

“It’s just hard because you want to; you put everything established, and then you’re like, Well, man, I got to keep doing that. But that’s college football, and in some ways it’s even with the players, you know. But eventually we’re going to get the guys that want to be there, you know, whether players or coaches or staff,” said Sitake.

According to the BYU head coach, when a school hires a staff member, it conducts numerous interviews to find the right fit based on both need and ability. But when those coaches grow and start to shine, other programs try to lure them away. And if they leave, the entire process has to start from scratch, and that’s the hardest part.

It can also shake up the entire coaching staff when something that once fit perfectly is suddenly disrupted.

Hill’s defense in 2025 emerged as a top-25 unit nationally. It was a massive turnaround from the “worst defenses in the FBS” he initially inherited. BYU finished ranked 21st in the country, allowing just 19.0 PPG. Now, losing a staff member who engineered such a transformation would be a tough blow for any program.

Still, Sitake emphasized that if a program’s foundation is strong, it will eventually find the right fit again.

“That’s why I’m really happy about the long-term deal—that BYU is being able to establish a foundation and make sure that it’s sustainable and that we can, you know, overcome anything,” said Sitake. “Whether it’s losing coaches to opportunities, I mean, give them options and all those that it’s awesome. It’s great for those guys and their families.”

With 22 wins over the past two seasons and CFP contention within reach, BYU knows attention is inevitable. Still, Kalani Sitake continues to demonstrate a rare, genuine care for his coaches, prioritizing people over positions.

While coaching moves come with many reasons, including family ties, a return to familiar roots, or loyalty to a former program. Whatever the motivation, Sitake believes staff members should be supported when they choose their own paths for the future.

Here, Kalani Sitake’s goals remain firm, even amid ongoing staff-poaching threats.

Kalani Sitake’s vision for the Cougars

As Kyle Whittingham heads to Michigan, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is preparing for possible ripple effects, knowing what comes with success.

“I can’t foresee the future,” admitted the Cougars’ head coach.

While he understands that assistants with ambition will chase head-coaching opportunities when they arise, he also knows losing trusted coaches is never easy. Now, one name to watch is defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

A former Utah player and longtime Whittingham assistant, Hill has been open about wanting another shot as a head coach. While that path at BYU became more complicated after Sitake signed a long-term extension, that deal brought added resources for his staff. Still, Sitake isn’t sure if it’s enough to fend off interest from programs like Michigan.

But it gives BYU options. More importantly, Sitake believes in structure, and now BYU has multiple coaches at each position, learning the system and ready to step up.

“I just need to know how to sustain winning,” said Sitake.

Now, playcallers may change, but the framework stays.