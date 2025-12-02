BYU in Deep Trouble Over Kalani Sitake Hurdle Dropping Odds Against Texas Tech

BYU plays against Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game this weekend, with the winner earning an automatic CFP berth. While FanDuel already has BYU opening as a 13.5-point underdog, the storm clouds are stacking up fast. Reports say head coach Kalani Sitake is a top target for PSU, and that uncertainty only deepens the trouble. Now, BYU’s shot at taking down the Red Raiders may hinge on what Sitake decides.

“I wonder how focused this team (Texas Tech) at BYU is. I wonder if the Kalani Sitake news of potentially heading to Penn State is gonna rock them at all,” said Blake Ruffino on Monday’s appearance on The Ruffino & Joe Show. “I don’t know. Well, if he stays, it might motivate them.”

After getting steamrolled in Lubbock earlier this month, the Cougars get another crack at Texas Tech. If they win, BYU punches its golden ticket to the CFP. But if they lose, their season gets tossed into the committee’s hands. And if history is any guide, the committee will do BYU zero favors. In that must-win situation, the uncertainty around their HC can seriously distract the team’s focus.

“That’s the only reason why I’m kind of towing that line,” said co-host Joe DeLeone, referring to the fact that “Texas Tech will win this game and potentially could cover that 13 and a half point spread.”

That makes total sense, as the Raiders have already handed the Cougars a defeat. The Red Raiders rolled to a 29-7 win in Lubbock, handing BYU its only loss of the season. While they controlled the field, outgaining BYU 368–255 and dominating the turnover battle 3–0, BYU’s mistakes piled up fast. A Parker Kingston muffed punt, a Bear Bachmeier interception, and a costly fumble set the tone early.

Now, the news of Kalani Sitake possibly leaving could shake the team’s mindset. Here, Ruffino urged the BYU head coach to break his silence immediately to keep the team locked in, and Joe agreed, calling those “good points.”

“I mean, if he was going to stay, he would have announced it by now, because there’s a lot of things that is out there,” stated Ruffino. “This has been out there for a week…. And you have a chance to go to the playoffs. Why wouldn’t you announce it on Monday to get your team locked in?

“…Maybe he does it by Wednesday. He should have done it today to get a whole week’s worth of practice.”

For Ruffino, a firm confirmation from Sitake could give the Cougars a real boost, even with the odds stacked against them. After all, the team’s potential is still very much there.

As Ruffino put it, saying, “They (BYU) did do something that I wonder if they could do again. They had four sacks in the first half, and then they stopped blitzing. They stopped coming after Charlie or stopped coming after Morton.”

Now, if they replicate that performance, BYU still has a chance. But a big question mark remains over Sitake’s future.

Kalani Sitake’s take on reported PSU interest

Kalani Sitake has been the face of BYU football since 2016, winning more than 65% of his games and dragging the Cougars into national relevance. Only 3 seasons into the Big 12, BYU already looks like it skipped the “adjustment phase” and jumped straight to contender status, while Sitake delivered an 11-2 season in 2024, followed by an 11-1 masterpiece this season.

With such talent on display while the HC became a top target for the PSU coaching search, Kalani Sitake called the reports linking him to jobs “a good sign” because it means “things are going well for us.” That pushed the rumor mill into overdrive, with reports emerging that he continues to hold discussions with Penn State.

But when asked directly, Sitake said, “I think I already commented on it before. I’m all about the Big 12 Championship and keeping our team focused on that, so we’re going to avoid all of the distractions.”

BYU is also aware of how critical its head coach is to its title hopes. Perhaps that’s why the school has gone all-in on keeping Sitake. They’re fighting hard to hold on to the coach who turned the program into a Big 12 powerhouse. Now let’s see what the end of the season brings.