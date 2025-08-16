BYU Legend Confirms Kalani Sitake’s Major Shift as Bear Bachmeier Locks QB1 Slot

Kalani Sitake has been one of the many good things that have happened to BYU since his joining, and what’s better than getting that official by a 1985 Coug immortal? With the 2025–26 season approaching, the BYU Cougars are out amid their roster. All eyes are on the QB1 position, and it sounds like the program has a standout candidate in Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier for the starting role. The locker room buzz feels like it did before some of BYU’s biggest runs under Sitake.

Enter Jason Buck — a name stitched into BYU lore. The former great defensive lineman joined ESPN The Fan to talk about his time in Provo, recruiting, and more, and he didn’t hold back on what he’s seeing from Kalani Sitake’s program right now. “I’m thrilled we’re in the Big 12. I’ve watched Kalani grow as a coach—he’s always worked at it. Early on, I didn’t like some of the recruiting choices, but he made adjustments… Before that, I was watching our defense thinking, ‘I’ve never seen stuff like this before—even in Little League.’ They fixed it. Recruiting has improved. I’m impressed with how prepared they’ve been for NIL and how they’ve positioned themselves to compete at the top of the Big 12.” That’s a huge compliment from a veteran who has seen BYU’s development from all angles.

Buck’s résumé speaks for itself. In his senior year in 1986, he logged 12 games, 37 solo tackles, 10 sacks, and 8 quarterback hurries as a defensive monster. On offense, across two seasons, he started all 25 games he played. Before Provo, he lettered in football, basketball, and track at South Fremont High School. Then came the NFL — a 1987 first-round pick, 17th overall, by the Cincinnati Bengals. He posted back-to-back six-sack seasons in 1988 and 1989, spent four years in Cincinnati before joining Washington in 1991, and capped his career with a Super Bowl XXVI ring. For a guy who knows winning, his endorsement means something.

Kalani Sitake’s BYU tenure, now entering its tenth season, has been defined by adaptability and staying power. Since 2016, he’s posted a 72–43 record, with peak years in 2020 (11–1) and 2024 (11–2). The 2025 season is loaded with expectations. It’s the first year BYU will receive a full share of Big 12 revenue, a financial boost greater than any in school history, under a new athletic director and leadership council. For Sitake — who began his BYU playing career in 1994 before a two-year LDS mission in Oakland and returned as a three-year starting fullback — the path has always been about keeping BYU relevant and feared on the national stage.

That’s where Bear Bachmeier comes in. The freshman was originally slated to suit up for Stanford this fall, either to compete for the starting job or be groomed as the Cardinal’s future. Instead, he left during spring practice and landed in Provo. Since then, he’s emerged as almost the main man. For BYU, it’s not just about finding a QB1; it’s about finding the right QB1 to run an offense built to grind Big 12 defenses into submission.

In this combination of proven leadership and fresh firepower, BYU’s ceiling feels higher than it has in years. The program’s recruiting has caught up to its ambitions, NIL positioning has them in the thick of the national arms race, and they’ve addressed glaring defensive concerns with Hill’s influence. The big story will be the QB1 decision on Jake Retzlaff’s replacement after that triggered his departure, and Bear might take care of that.

Bear Bachmeier and bro set to roar in Provo

Reports indicate that Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier is turning heads in BYU’s preseason, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. In fact, Nakos dropped the line every Cougar fan wanted to hear: “NEW: Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier is trending to become BYU’s starting quarterback, Pete Nakos reports.”

That’s not just a throwaway update — it’s a full-on siren for the BYU offense. Bachmeier, the strong-armed freshman who already feels like he’s been running this huddle for years, is in a heated duel with McCae Hillstead for QB1. And if Bear locks it down — which, let’s be honest, all signs point to being the case — there’s a sweet little subplot in store.

He’d be throwing to none other than his own brother, Tiger Bachmeier. Yep, Bear and Tiger both packed their bags from Stanford and moved to Provo this offseason, turning BYU’s passing game into a literal family affair. Chemistry? Built in. And here’s where it gets downright juicy — BYU is set to face Stanford in Week 2. If Bear is indeed the starter, it won’t just be a game; it’ll be a reunion, a revenge tour, and maybe even the perfect headline