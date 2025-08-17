BYU Prodigy Raises Stakes for Kalani Sitake’s Defense Amid Bear Bachmeier QB1 Decision

BYU’s defense last season was flat-out nasty. The Cougars weren’t just stopping players, they were snatching souls left and right. Every Saturday felt like Kalani Sitake and Jay Hill’s crew walked in wearing ski masks, ready to rob an offense blind. But here’s the plot twist: as good as that 2024 squad was, the guys in Provo are talking about being even scarier in 2025. And leading that hype train? A young safety who hasn’t even hit his stride yet. Raider Damuni.

BYU’s 11–2 finish and No. 13 AP ranking didn’t happen by accident. Sure, Jake Retzlaff and the offense had their moments. But make no mistake, the muscle was on defense. The Cougars led the Big 12 in points allowed (19.6), total defense (309 YPG), and turnovers forced (29). Translation: they bullied the league. And they did it without a dominant pass rush. Just 20 sacks all year, second-worst in the conference. Imagine what happens if that front actually starts eating.

Enter the 2025 makeover. Beefy bodies up front like Keanu Tanuvasa (300 lbs), Justin Kirkland (345 lbs), and Alvin Puefua (315 lbs). That’s more than simply size. That’s a roadblock. Kalani Sitake didn’t reload, he upgraded. The plan is simple. Plug the middle, collapse the pocket, and let those turnover-hungry DBs feast like it’s Thanksgiving dinner.

And in the secondary? That’s where Raider Damuni slides in. On paper, his 2024 stat line doesn’t scream superstar: 26 tackles, one sack, no picks. But ask Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders about that sack in the Alamo Bowl. He’ll remember Raider’s name. Damuni told reporters after the latest scrimmage, “Be a playmaker, go out, make big plays, take the ball away… be more assignment sound.” He’s not just talking the talk. The staff gave him two starts last season for a reason, because that DB room was literally stacked.

Raider Damuni raises the standard and expectation for BYU defense in 2025: “I feel like that’s something that we’ve really worked on as a whole and as a defensive unit to master the playbook, and that’s gonna be the next the expectations this year, get more turnovers and Interceptions.” The Cougars are planning to run it back for the best defense again.

And that linebacker room might still be the heartbeat. Isaiah Glasker, Jack Kelly, and Harrison Taggart are back, with Glasker already flexing his place on the Butkus watch list. But Raider represents the future. BYU doesn’t need him to be Ed Reed tomorrow. They need him to grow into a tone-setter. The defense that already led the country in interceptions (22) is now saying, “Nah, that’s not enough. We want more.” That’s a scary thought for Big 12 quarterbacks.

Even Jay Hill admitted the weak spot last year was situational football. Opponents converted 42% on third downs. That’s the next frontier: not just stealing the ball, but slamming the door shut when it matters. With a stacked linebacker corps and a more intimidating line, Damuni and the DBs can afford to gamble more. Controlled chaos. It’s how you turn a great defense into a playoff-caliber one.

Bear Bachmeier QB1 Nod?

Now, let’s pivot to the soap opera under center, because BYU’s offseason didn’t exactly go smooth. Jake Retzlaff, the gunslinger who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 20-ish touchdowns last season, is gone. Not to the NFL, but rather to Tulane, after an honor code violation and seven-game suspension made his BYU future impossible. Suddenly, the Cougars had a QB hole bigger than the Rockies.

That’s when a freshman with a name straight out of a Netflix docuseries stepped into the picture: Bear Bachmeier. The kid rocks No. 47 at quarterback. Already breaking unwritten rules. And he might just be QB1. On3’s Pete Nakos reported he’s leading the fall camp competition over Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet and Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead.

Bear’s story is a football family saga. His brother Tiger is already on BYU’s roster at receiver after transferring from Stanford. His oldest brother, Hank, played quarterback at Boise State, Louisiana Tech, and Wake Forest, throwing for 11,000+ yards in his career. The Bachmeiers live and breathe football. Bear explained why he keeps that quirky No. 47: “I used to play running back when I was younger… when I made the transition to quarterback, I just kept the number. I like it. Brings you back to your primitive nature.” Primitive? Sure. But if he balls out, that jersey’s about to be iconic in Provo.

The thing about BYU is this: they don’t need Bear to be Caleb Williams out the gate. The defense will carry games. And right now, all signs point to Bear being that leader. A true freshman QB1? Risky. But if BYU’s defense is as good as advertised, the kid’s got room to grow without the whole house falling apart. Look, this QB battle isn’t over. Bourguet and Hillstead both have game experience. But momentum and storylines? All tilting toward the freshman with the linebacker’s number. College football loves characters, and Bear Bachmeier has a chance to be one of the most fun ones in 2025. If he wins the job, Provo’s about to rally behind No. 47 like it’s a cult hero in the making.