BYU Star Proudly Confesses to Tricking Notre Dame QB CJ Carr After Refs Failed to Take Action on Same

Justin Kirkland got away with it. The BYU defender pulled off a sneaky move that left the officials scratching their heads, and the best part was not the escape. It was what the play helped do: end Notre Dame’s winning streak.

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“Let me tell you something,” Kirkland said during the Coug Connect podcast on October 19. “So they do their play, whatever. They get down to the four-yard line. Their quarterback’s running up. He’s like, ‘Guys, everybody line up; I’m going to spike it on the hut.’ So they all line up. I get down in my stance. It’s so loud. No one can hear. And I just yell, Hut.”

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Notre Dame had one last chance to cut into BYU’s lead before halftime, but the clock was nearly out. With just six seconds left in the second quarter and the Fighting Irish trailing 21–10, their offense reached the BYU 5-yard line with no timeouts remaining.

“The center snaps it and immediately gets spiked,” he added. “To me, right? But the quarterback, the way he kind of fumbled it and then tried to spike it, I was like, “Okay, I can’t just jump on this ball, because then it’ll make me or prove me guilty.”And then Folly Dow and J-Will slide in there and grab it. And the center, he’s, like, trying to point at the ref; he yelled, “Hut!” And I’m looking at the ref and said, “I would never do that; he is lying.” “

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The Fighting Irish were already having a tough game with a struggling offense in the first half, and the fumble made things worse. While everyone gave CJ Carr a tough time for fumbling, we now know who the real culprit was behind that chaos.

During the final few seconds of the first half, Carr tried to spike the ball by throwing it into the ground to stop the clock. He lost control of the ball less than five yards from the end zone. Because Carr fumbled, it resulted in a live ball, which Jayven Williams recovered.

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While Notre Dame’s offensive blunders contributed to its 24–28 loss to the BYU Cougars, the game also featured several officiating decisions that have since come under the limelight. After the game, rules analyst Terry McAulay claimed that Notre Dame may have had an opportunity to try to win or tie the game because of a possible clock management or officiating error.

When Carr threw the final pass to wide receiver Jaden Greathouse in the back of the end zone, he missed it, which should have stopped the clock. When the play ended, the game clock appeared to show that one second was still left. Replay officials incorrectly then cleared the play and stripped away a scoring chance for the Fighting Irish.

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“I think it warranted a flag. That’s a lot of contact where you’re not playing the ball… I would’ve supported a DPI,” Austin said, via Awful Announcing.

“As some have noted, there was indeed :01 on the bug clock when the pass hit the ground (BYU/ND). Replay should have reviewed to determine if the in-stadium clock was at :01 at that point, and if so, ND would have had one more play,” McAulay wrote on X.

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Kirkland’s admission adds a new twist to Notre Dame’s costly first-half blunder, even as questions linger over the game’s officiating. BYU walked away with a 28-24 win, but the final seconds left the Fighting Irish with plenty to question.