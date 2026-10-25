BYU vs UCF: HC Kalani Sitake Escorted Off Field; Police Kicks Out Students, Vulgar Chants, Ref Drama & More

The college football world witnessed absolute chaos in Orlando as the undefeated, second-ranked BYU Cougars suffered their first defeat of the season against UCF in a wild 39-31 double-overtime thriller. But long before the final whistle blew, the venue felt less like a sporting arena and more like a hostile battlefield.

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Right from the jump, a bunch of UCF students started yelling crude, anti-Mormon chants at the BYU players to mock their religion. It got so bad that the stadium announcers had to get on the loudspeakers three different times to tell everyone to cut it out, announcing, “No derogatory or vulgar chants!”

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Despite this, instead of chilling out, the student section just ignored the warnings and kept screaming the explicit phrases much louder than before! When the warnings did not work, campus authorities and local police officers posted at the venue stepped in. Officers and venue staff walked straight into the stands to pull out the most disruptive fans.

Law enforcement and security guards teamed up to escort several rowdy supporters out of the gates so things would not get out of hand. According to Locked on Big 12, security ended up kicking several students completely out of the stadium for screaming “F— the Mormons” right in BYU fans’ faces!

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Although a few critics on social media tried to call the school “soft” for the move, the vast majority of the college football world gave UCF props for delivering a zero-tolerance response to religious bigotry.

As if the crowd noise wasn’t wild enough, the game itself ended in a referee controversy during the second overtime. After UCF kicked a field goal to take a quick 34-31 lead, the refs called a highly debated “roughing the kicker” penalty against BYU defensive end Kendal Wall. The penalty completely flipped the game by giving UCF an automatic first down, keeping their drive alive.

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National sports media figures were furious. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy even took to X to call it the “worst call ever” and a total “BYU screw job.”

The complaints did not end with just that kick. Fans on social media also talked about an unconfirmed sideline moment involving players, though the Big 12 Conference did not issue any official suspensions or formal game reviews over it. While supporters kept arguing online, the match result stayed final on the scoreboard.

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Even though BYU made plenty of their own mistakes, the bad refereeing is what everyone is talking about.

When the clock finally expired, the stadium completely exploded in a wave of black and gold euphoria. UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw a clutch, 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grayson Brousseau in double overtime, which was sealed when a desperate BYU fourth-down pass fell incomplete at the 4-yard line.

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The second the ball hit the turf, thousands of hyped-up UCF fans hopped over the stadium barriers and swarmed the field. Although it was a historic moment for the home crowd, it quickly turned into a pretty serious safety hazard for the people down on the field trying to get out of the way.

Things got a bit tight for BYU head coach Kalani Sitake as he tried to leave. Because fans rushed the turf all at once, he could not walk to the tunnel normally. Stadium security and crew members simply formed a protective human wall around him to safely guide him through the crowd, acting out of routine safety rather than any trouble.

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Things got especially sketchy for BYU’s head coach, Kalani Sitake. He couldn’t even walk off the field normally because he was completely surrounded by the surging sea of UCF fans.

Security guards had to step in, form a protective wall around him, and escort him through the chaos so he could make it back to the locker room safely.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who was broadcasting the game live, wrapped up the night perfectly. He hopped online afterward to say it was the most insane finish to a football game he had ever seen in his entire life. It was the exact kind of messy, unpredictable, and dramatic night that shows exactly why people love college football, even when things get totally out of hand.