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BYU WR Announces Retirement Amid Ongoing Medical Issues

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Kamran Ahmad

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May 22, 2026 | 10:52 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

BYU WR Announces Retirement Amid Ongoing Medical Issues

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Kamran Ahmad

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May 22, 2026 | 10:52 AM EDT

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Before the start of his 2025 season, one of BYU’s overlooked WRs promised himself to clinch the starter role on the team. However, that never panned out, as he notched just 97 receiving yards in 10 games. Fans hoped for a breakthrough in 2026, but little did they know that a late-season injury, which seemed minor at first, would force the WR into a drastic decision.

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According to reports, BYU’s junior WR, Cody Hagen, has announced medical retirement from football and will leave the program. The returning WR was touted to be a prominent starter this year in the slot after Parker Kingstone departed from the program.

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Kamran Ahmad

1,660 Articles

Kamran Ahmad is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports, covering rising stars on the Rookie Watch Desk and financial trends on the NCAA NIL Desk. He keeps a close eye on FBS programs to identify the game’s next breakout talents. This year, Arch Manning tops his list, though he’s also bullish on Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. Kamran views football’s progression system as one of the most effective in sports and sees playoff expansion as a key step toward deeper, more competitive seasons. Among his notable coverage are stories on Travis Hunter’s path to the Heisman, critical Week 1 matchups such as Clemson vs. LSU, and exclusive insights into players’ decisions and career milestones. Kamran’s work blends player evaluation, program analysis, and NIL developments, offering readers a forward-looking perspective on the future stars of college football.

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