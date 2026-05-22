BYU WR Announces Retirement Amid Ongoing Medical Issues

Before the start of his 2025 season, one of BYU’s overlooked WRs promised himself to clinch the starter role on the team. However, that never panned out, as he notched just 97 receiving yards in 10 games. Fans hoped for a breakthrough in 2026, but little did they know that a late-season injury, which seemed minor at first, would force the WR into a drastic decision.

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According to reports, BYU’s junior WR, Cody Hagen, has announced medical retirement from football and will leave the program. The returning WR was touted to be a prominent starter this year in the slot after Parker Kingstone departed from the program.

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