BYU’s Billionaire Donors Covering Great Lengths to Stop Kalani Sitake From Taking Penn State Job

After weeks of exploring options with Bob Chesney and Kalen DeBoer, Penn State is now shifting its coaching search northward. They are targeting BYU Cougars’ head coach Kalani Sitake to fill the spot vacated by James Franklin. Sitake, coming off an 11-1 season and a spot in the conference title game, appears to be an ideal fit for the Nittany Lions. However, Cougar Nation isn’t ready to let him go quietly. BYU’s influential donors, Jason McGowan and Min Kim, are reportedly doing everything in their power to keep him in Provo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Right now is the moment to let Kalani feel the love, respect, and gratitude of Cougar Nation,” said Crumbi Cookies owner Jason McGowan on X. “He has given everything to this program. Let’s show him how much he means to all of us. To make it fun, I’m giving away four 50-yard-line seats and airfare to the Big 12 Championship game for two incredible responses. Share your heart. Let’s lift Kalani together. 💙🏈”

But Sitake’s departure won’t be straightforward. Cougar Nation isn’t letting its longtime leader go quietly. BYU donors Jason McGowan and Min Kim are reportedly leveraging NIL resources and other financial commitments to keep Sitake in Provo, highlighting just how much he means to the program. McGowan even offered fans the chance to show their appreciation for Sitake in a social media campaign, underscoring the community’s effort to sway the coach’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Nutricost owner Min Kim is also helping to pay a big amount in “hopefully” keeping Sitake in the program. Barstool Sports’ Liam Blutman also mentioned how Kim is involved in playing a big part in paying coaches’ salaries. Sitake, however, has remained tight-lipped about this and is currently focused on finishing the season strong.

“We’re trying to finish the season the right way; it’s on us to be our best to play against Texas Tech,” Sitake said. “So as we go through this week and go through the prep, I also want them to live through all the moments and have a great experience and not waste a moment thinking about anything else,” Sitake said.

For Penn State, Sitake presents a compelling opportunity. Unlike James Franklin, who struggled against ranked opponents with a 2-21 record versus top-10 teams, Sitake has demonstrated success in high-pressure matchups. His ability to sustain top-level performance in the Big 12 signals he could adapt to the Big Ten’s rigors while immediately elevating Penn State’s competitiveness. Whereas, despite leading the Nittany Lions to a playoff berth, Franklin struggled against ranked teams, finishing 2-21 against top 10 opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, before the Nittany Lions plan too far, it is important to consider that Sitake’s ties to BYU are pretty strong, as he played under legendary coach LaVell Edwards and remained deeply connected to the program culturally and personally. He has spent his entire coaching career in Mountain and Pacific time zones and made history as a “BYU lifer.” So leaving that isn’t that straightforward for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On top of that, BYU already signed a new contract with Kalani Sitake back in 2021, which binds him to BYU until the 2027 season. While the exact figures are not disclosed, reports state that his significant buyout is around $6 million to $10 million. Now, after Franklin’s buyout deduction from $49 million to $9 million, Penn State might come up with a lucrative amount. But only if money remains the driving force in Sitake’s move.

Sitake’s name started popping up after Oregon’s offensive coordinator’s possible move to Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State loses key candidate

Kalani Sitake’s rumors intensified after Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Will Stein, started drawing connections to the Kentucky Wildcats. Stein reportedly had interviewed for Penn State’s job, but they couldn’t come to a common ground.

“Will Stein interviewed for the Penn State opening. Feedback from Penn State sources was he was a bit raw for their liking. Time will tell,” Football Scoop reported on X.

After athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced that they are letting go of Mark Stoops after a disappointing 5-7 season and missing a bowl appearance, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that the Wildcats are now working towards a deal with Stein as the program’s next head coach. “The sides are expected to finalize the agreement soon,” Dellenger said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stein grew up in Kentucky and attended the school before he played quarterback for Louisville, which makes this move even more sensible. On top of that, Stein’s offensive mind can help the Wildcats big time. As he has developed quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore and helped Oregon to reach the playoffs this season. And Kentucky, which failed to score 20 points in six of its 12 games, needs someone who can push them with offense.

Now, with Sitake in the mix and Stein’s possible move to Kentucky, it will be interesting to see who finally takes up the reins in Penn State.