ASU Athlete Honors Late Father Who Played for Sun Devils as Kenny Dillingham and Co. Get Hero’s Welcome

ASU long snapper Cade Davis didn’t grow up in Tempe, but he carried a piece of it in his chest all his life. On Friday, the redshirt senior walked out at Sun Devil Stadium wearing #52, a final salute to Richard Davis, whose shadow has loomed over Cade’s entire career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For his final pregame walk, ahead of his final game at Sun Devil Stadium, ASU’s redshirt senior long snapper Cade Davis wore his late father’s old jersey,” Reporter Jake Garcia shares.

Richard Davis, a defensive lineman for ASU in the late 1980s, helped lead the Sun Devils to the 1987 Rose Bowl. He passed away in 2023 from a heart attack, and for Cade, football became both a refuge and a way to honor his father. On Nov. 28, as he approached the 99th Territorial Cup proudly donning his father’s jersey, Cade carried both his father’s memory and his own dreams forward on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been over a decade since both ranked Arizona State and Arizona faced off for the Desert Duel, a rivalry that always carries weight. For seniors, the matchup is especially emotional as they have their final Devil Walk before saying goodbye to their college careers. For redshirt senior Cade Davis, however, it was about much more than tradition. Draped in the same maroon and gold that propelled the Devils to new heights, his walk spoke volumes about the deep connection he shared with his late father.

“Being able to represent the same team as him,” an emotional Davis said, “Being able to hopefully, God willing, wear the same number as him, you know, just would mean the world to me in that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with Sports360 AZ, Cade reflected on the memories he treasured with his dad. He recalled sweet trips with his dad to watch the-then QB Taylor Kelly throw catches at ASU staff, DJ Foster in action at the Mountain America Stadium.

Growing up, his dad was his inspiration, pushing him towards excellence every day. Tragically, Richard passed away two years ago from a heart attack. For Cade, it was a tough emotional stretch, and football became his respite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I don’t have to think about anything other than snapping a football and moving away. That’s all I got to do for an hour and a half. Half a day. So it’s kind of my escape.”

Over the course of his five-year college journey, he played for five colleges, ultimately ending up at ASU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans moved to tears over Cade’s tribute

Words fail to paint the emotions Cade’s going through presently. Making his own legacy as a Sun Devil, draped in his father’s jersey. While it’s an emotional day for him, fans couldn’t hold back their emotions.

One fan commented, saying he covered his dad’s college journey. “I covered the teams his dad played on after he transferred from Oklahoma, physical specimen hampered by injuries.”

Another fan wrote, “True Respect !” Other ASU fans poured out their respect for the senior long snapper. “That’s awesome!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his collegiate journey, Cade attended Oklahoma State, Hutchinson Community College, NC State, Marshall, and Arizona State. Concluding his college journey, where his dad’s legacy is enshrined, is an overwhelming moment. And fans sure know how important that is.

Another individual wrote, “Very cool.” Another fan penned his emotions with, “Much respect!”