Cade Klubnik & Carson Beck Ditched In CBS Analyst’s Top ACC QB Ranking

Every offseason brings its fair share of bold predictions, but some takes hit harder than others. As the ACC prepares for one of its most competitive quarterback slates in recent memory, analysts are already locking in on their frontrunners. Between Cade Klubnik at Clemson and Georgia’s Carson Beck, there’s no shortage of elite-level talent ready to take over. But according to one CBS voice, the conversation needs a serious shake-up.

That shake-up came via CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt during his appearance with Ross Tucker. In a league that already includes experienced passers with NFL potential, Hunt went off-script, putting his weight behind a name that left many fans, including us, doing a double-take.

“I don’t know why many people are not talking about Haynes King,” Hunt said, referring to Georgia Tech’s quarterback. “I mean, if we’re talking about first team all grit, right, a guy that’s a gamer, a guy that has the athleticism, a guy that has played tough situational football and has come out on top,” he continued. Hunt defended his stance by pointing out King’s effort against Georgia last season, where he nearly pulled off a stunner: “If he doesn’t fumble the ball against Georgia, they beat Georgia. He was going toe-to-toe with Carson Beck.”

“In every game I watched Georgia Tech play, I felt like Haynes King was just playing well above the X’s and O’s. I think this guy is the best quarterback in the ACC, in my opinion.” Well, do what you may with that information, but there is logic to his claims. In Hunt’s eyes, it’s not just about clean stats or playing for a powerhouse. “He’s doing all of that at Georgia Tech. He’s not doing it at Miami or at Clemson,” Hunt added. While the broader consensus still favors Cade Klubnik as the league’s top arm, Hunt’s claim draws attention to the intangibles, grit, mobility, and leadership that King showed flashes of in 2024. We still think the opinion is just a bit dreamy, because every analyst has Cade Klubnik at the top in the ACC. Some even consider him a Heisman contender, so that raises some questions about Hunt’s claim, but his reasoning is sound.

Hunt’s hot take reignites the debate over what makes a great college quarterback. While most eyes are locked on blue blood programs, King’s name is now front and center in a conversation many didn’t expect him to be part of. If he does lead Georgia Tech to a surprise run in 2025, Hunt’s words may not seem so outlandish after all.

The Yellow Jackets are buzzing louder than ever

It’s not every offseason that Georgia Tech finds itself in the national spotlight, but 2025 is shaping up to be different. With their near-upset of Georgia and a gritty win over Miami last season, the Yellow Jackets have shown us a glimpse into what they can be. Head coach Brent Key has injected new life into the program, turning a team that once settled for three-win seasons into one now being whispered about in playoff conversations. And experts are buying into the hype.

Josh Pate of Late Kick Live is one of them. On his June 29 episode, he shared a bold outlook: “I think that team was better last year than their record indicated. And I think they’re a dark horse player for a playoff spot this year.” Pate also highlighted the pivotal Week 3 matchup vs. Clemson, calling it a defining point: “Georgia Tech will be a short favorite, I would imagine, in that game. But this, right here, is where, if Georgia Tech’s going to be a player, we may find out.” With a schedule that conveniently avoids Miami and Notre Dame and features key games in Atlanta, the path is there; Georgia Tech just has to walk it.

That walk won’t be easy, but it’s far from impossible. The Yellow Jackets are returning core playmakers like Jamaal Haynes and Keylan Rutledge, and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is back to build continuity. ESPN’s FPI places Georgia Tech at No. 5 in the ACC, and analysts like Chip Patterson are even more optimistic, predicting a potential 9-4 season. If Brent Key’s crew can build on their 2024 momentum, take care of business in coin-flip games like Clemson and Georgia, and stay healthy, there’s no reason Georgia Tech can’t crash the ACC title race and maybe even the Playoff.