Cade Klubnik Confirms New QB Room Role as He Breaks Silence on Old Clemson Scar

The 2025 season is coming to a close, and so is Cade Klubnik’s career. However, the QB isn’t forgetting his responsibilities. As he plays out the final steps of his last dance, Klubnik is making sure Clemson football is in the right hands after him.

Dabo Swinney will start from scratch once again next year, especially after the disappointment that this year was. But he’ll have to do it without Cade Klubnik, who will probably be in the NFL at that time. Thankfully, Clemson fans and staff will have a hope in Chris Denson, who lit up the stage during his brilliant production against Furman. As Klubnik departs, he’s trying to do his bit into developing his successor.

“[I spent] 20-30 minutes with him this morning right before I came in here, just talking life. Talking football. Just trying to pour into him,” Klubnik said at a press conference on November 25. “I was blessed with DJ [Uiagalelei] when I got here and Hunter Johnson and Hunter Helms, and Paul [Tyson] my sophomore year. And I had so many older guys that have lived through life when I got here that that they were pouring into me. And now I get to kind of do that back.”

Filling into Cade Klubnik’s shoes is not easy. Moreover, his successor also has to live up the standards of being a Clemson QB1. Chris Denson has already prove his place in the QB room with his Furman heroics. The rookie QB lit up the field with his passing and running game, giving fans a little trailer of what he can bring as a starter. He complete all of his passes for 22 yards and a TD, and also rushed for a brilliant 106 yards and a score.

Chris Denson was a 3-star QB in the Coastal Carolina region, and came in with a total of 6,753 yards, and 71 total TDs. The young QB is going to be a serious threat on his legs, having rushed for more than 100 yards in 8 high school games. Denson hauled in an offensive total of 437 yards in his last prep career game, which Garrett Riley attended. That kicked off that chain of events that brought the talented QB to Clemson.

“I’ve been able to get to know him over the past year and just been able to help him and guide him in whatever ways I can. So, I’m really proud of him and it was cool to see just him kind of show what he can do in this past game, too. You know, obviously with his legs, but he can throw it a lot, too, and he can throw it really well. So, it’s been cool to see him really make strides,” Klubnik added.

While the distant future looks bright for Clemson, Cade Klubnik will face some ghosts from the past in his upcoming game. The Palmetto Bowl is now a tough reminder of what could have been for Clemson fans. But that memory stings Klubnik a tad bit more.

Cade Klubnik hasn’t forgotten painful Palmetto Bowl loss

Clemson has battled through a lot of issues this season, and stand at a respectable 7-3 as of now. They will look to end their fight on a strong note, with a win over South Carolina in the famed Palmetto Bowl. Last time this year, Cade Klubnik tried to give his all into doing so for the Tigers, Unfortunately, one crucial miss in the game killed Clemson’s hopes of making it to the playoffs.

“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about every day since,” the QB said. “It was a really painful day.”

Klubnik actually regards the game to be one of the worst days he’s spent at Clemson. LaNorris Sellers and Co. had wrecked havoc on the Clemson defense then, and Klubnik desperately tried to take control. Late in the 4 quarter, with just seconds remaining on the clock, Klubnik was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr. A TD would have put Clemson 3 points ahead of South Carolina. Sellers made things more difficult for Clemson, having changed the game with a rushing TD prior to the pick.

Clemson will face a challenge against the Gamecocks on Saturday. But the outing is still the perfect avenue for Klubnik to exact revenge, and end his career on a high note. Meanwhile, QB Chris Denson will be soaking up all the action, in hopes of carrying the legacy ahead in the future.