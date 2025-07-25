Cade Klubnik Forced to Own Up to Clemson Mistakes as He Makes Major Dabo Swinney Admission

Dabo Swinney played modest when asked once about the praise Clemson was getting ahead of the 2025 season, “We got the same team we had last year, so how are we preseason (No. 1)? What happened?” the HC told Rece Davis. It is the very same team that is the reason for this hype. Especially because star QB Cade Klubnik is returning. Two years ago, however, the once-dominant Tigers failed to leave their mark. In just one year, they were back to roaring like usual, with Klubnik establishing himself as one of the best. He reflected on how he bounced back from that ordeal.

Swinney and Klubnik made their presence at the ACC Football Kickoff, where they discussed all things Clemson. Any conversation about Klubnik, even for a die-hard fan, would be incomplete without his poor start in 2023 as QB1. He ended up tallying 9 interceptions, 10 fumbles, and 28 sacks. And he was the reason for the Tigers finishing in single digits for the first time in 13 years. He went from being one of the highest-rated prospects in high school to a question mark for Clemson.

Klubnik, however, took up the challenges from that season in stride. “I’m really thankful that I’ve gone through that. I think it’s made me a better player,” he told the press. The QB then listed everything he worked at relentlessly to become a better player. “I think just, you know, situational awareness, you know, being able to make big plays with my legs and my arm, and take advantage of that. Just leadership, you know, being vulnerable and stuff that I’ve gone through, and sharing that with the team. And, just stuff that we’ve all gone through, you know, we all went through it together, so it’s all been really good,” he added.

And in the 2024 season, Cade Klubnik became the definition of the word ‘redemption.’ He now has the 4 highest career passing yards in Clemson history and is in the top 5 in the pass attempts, completions, and TDs categories. On3 ranks him as the No. 1 QB in the ACC ahead of the season, which was a known fact from the very start of this offseason. USA Today also placed Klubnik in the top spot of its rankings, spanning the entirety of college football. We know Arch Manning is going to be a dominating subject in the season. But he might have to move over when Klubnik unleashes his more improved self.

But from day one, the man who always stood behind him was Dabo Swinney. Despite seeing a shocking dip in his otherwise stellar record, Swinney backed Cade Klubnik through the hard time. Klubnik expressed his gratitude to his coach for his unending support and belief in him.

Cade Klubnik thankful for Dabo Swinney’s faith in him

Swinney had all the reasons to have someone other than Klubnik take the starting role in 2024. However, he stuck with Klubnik and ended up seeing a glorious run in the season, securing a playoff spot. When asked about how much that support meant to him, the QB had to pause in between. “To think that you’re good at something and thousands of people tell you that you suck at it is not very confidence-driving,” he said. “So, to have your head coach tell you that is just really big,” he added.

It is because of this duo that Clemson is projected to be the only other major contender for the National Title, apart from Penn State. Klubnik’s 2024 season turned haters into fans. But he also needed Swinney’s faith in him to be able to do so. “To have your head coach tell you that is just really big, you know. And just, [for] somebody to tell you that they believe in you is really just really helpful, you know. So that was really big for me,” he added.

Klubnik will begin his season with a high-stakes matchup against LSU, and possibly take the Tigers on a smooth ride towards a shining title. And he may even pick up a Heisman along the way and be a top-round draft pick afterwards. Not everyone has comebacks like Cade Klubnik, and it’s going to be ringing loud and clear at Death Valley for a long time.