Cade Klubnik Learns Final-Ever College Football Opponents In Clemson Bowl Game Announcement

With a 7-5 record, Clemson secured its QB Cade Klubnik’s farewell game with Bowl game eligibility. Finishing in a three-way tie for the 7th position in the ACC, the Tigers now have numerous projected destinations. While the destination is yet to be determined this Sunday, on Dec. 07, On3 Insider, Brett McMurphy, narrowed Clemson’s Bowl game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Brett McMurphy’s report, the Clemson Tigers now have two possible destinations in the Bowl games. They’ll either face Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl in Bronx, New York, on Dec. 27, or will be facing Arizona State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 31.

Reports suggest that both Penn State and Arizona State have sealed their spots in their respective bowls and are now waiting for an ACC opponent. It’s noted that Clemson is frequently projected to land in one of those two bowl games, with the Pinstripe Bowl having a slight edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Clemson to play in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State, No. 17 Virginia, or possibly No. 12 Miami, it would need to miss out on the College Football Playoff. The Tigers could still land in a Tier 2 bowl game if the Hurricanes fall out of playoff contention. If Clemson enters the Sun Bowl, it would mark the second straight postseason that the Tigers travel to Texas.

Similar to the Sun Bowl option, for Clemson to reach the Pinstripe Bowl to play against Penn State, they would need Virginia and possibly Miami to make it into the CFP 12-team seed. However, if Duke beats Virginia for the ACC title, and Miami doesn’t make it to the Playoff, it would affect the entire ACC team and potentially force the Clemson Tigers to get a lesser bowl game.

ADVERTISEMENT

This puts Cade Klubnik’s final college football opponent to either the Big 12’s Arizona State or the Big Ten’s Penn State, before he enters the 2026 NFL draft.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Clemson’s QB Cade Klubnik to enter the 2026 NFL Draft

Cade Klubnik, who spent the last four seasons with the Clemson Tigers, is all set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Throughout his collegiate career, Klubnik has thrown for 9,930 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions in four seasons. He also has rushed for 17 touchdowns and led the Tigers to 26 wins, marking the fifth most by a QB in the school’s history since World War II.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder entered the 2025 season with big expectations and was projected as a first-round pick and a top-10 QB prospect in the NFL draft. However, he hasn’t had the best finish to his senior year, compared to the previous year, when he had a career high of 3,639 passing yards and 36 touchdowns.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what the NFL scouting team thinks about Klubnik as a prospect. According to ESPN’s Matt Miller’s report, Klubnik had summer hype as a first-rounder, but his poor 2025 season (2,750 yards, 66.6% completion rate, 16 TDs, and 6 interceptions) made the NFL scouts backpedal faster than the cornerbacks he faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s a Day 3 guy, and you saw why today,” one AFC East scout told Miller. “When his weapons were missing [including Antonio Williams], he looked average. OK arm, OK processing speed. Way too overhyped.”

But moving on, as Cade Klubnik prepares for the closing of his college career, Clemson’s bowl game ought to bring more clarity.